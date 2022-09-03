Game day at Snapdragon Stadium: What you need to know before heading out

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It’s finally game day in San Diego as the Aztecs take on the Arizona Wildcats at the inaugural game at Snapdragon Stadium Saturday.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 p.m., with gates opening at 10:30 a.m.

Parking

Parking lots open five hours before kickoff for all SDSU football games. Fans tailgating before the game must park in parking spaces directed by parking attendants. Fans can arrive at the parking lots five hours before the game. For parking information or to download a map, click here.

Public Transportation:

MTS will add extra service on the Green Line Trolley from SDSU to the stadium, with trains running between stations every seven minutes. Fans can purchase tickets through the PRONTO app.

Fans can also park at the SDSU main campus for $20, which includes round-trip Trolley passes for up to four people.

Bag Policy:

Fans attending the game are allowed to bring a clear plastic or clear vinyl bag that does not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag with only one permitted per person. Purses, bags, or clutches must not be larger than 4.5” x 6.5.” There are bag check lockers available to purchase outside of the stadium.

Food and Drink

Sealed water bottles (unfrozen) and empty refillable water bottles no larger than 32oz or smaller are allowed in the stadium. No outside food is allowed inside. Exceptions will be made for those with medical requirements and/or special needs.

Cashless Venue:

Don’t bother bringing cash because the stadium is a cashless venue.

For more information, visit www.snapdragonstadium.com.