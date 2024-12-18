Free holiday events around San Diego County for the family

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- There are plenty of free events across San Diego County for families to enjoy!

Chula Vista: Village Walk at EastLake holiday event (through Dec. 22)

— Families can enjoy a light show, snowfall and Christmas community carolers in the South Bay.

https://shopvillagewalk.com/special-events

San Diego: 4th annual Winter Wonderland (Dec. 18)

— Kids can play in the snow and decorate gingerbread cookies. The event is from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. at the Azalea Recreation Center on Violet Street.

https://www.sandiego.gov/event/4th-annual-winter-wonderland-our-biggest-snow-day-ever-azalea-recreation-center

Rancho Bernardo: Holiday Nights at Bernardo Winery (Dec. 18-22)

— See great light displays, listen to carolers, visit local vendors, and more at this special event.

https://www.bernardowinery.com/pages/holiday-nights-at-bernardo-winery

Julian: Meet and Greet with Santa (Dec. 20-21)

— Kids can meet Santa at the Julian Town Hall on Main Street.

https://visitjulian.com/julian-events/#event=77748599;instance=20241215120000?popup=1&lang=en-US

San Diego: Hanukkah Menorah lighting at Liberty Station (Dec. 26)

— The Chabads of Downtown San Diego and Pacific Beach will host the menorah lighting at Liberty Station's Central Promenade from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah.

https://libertystation.com/events/salute-the-season/menorah-lighting

San Diego: Holiday Bowl Parade (Dec. 27)

— The Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade takes place along Harbor Drive a few hours before the annual bowl game (10 a.m.-1 p.m.).

https://holidaybowl.com/holiday-bowl-parade

