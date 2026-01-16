Free admission to California state parks Monday for MLK Day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Free access to all California state parks located in San Diego County and the rest of the state will be available -- with all parking fees waived -- on Monday in recognition of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

"Free entry days like MLK Day ... help ensure that cost is never a barrier to experiencing California's state parks, and the California State Parks Foundation will continue to support and advocate for access so all Californians can enjoy these places," the foundation's Executive Director Rachel Norton said.

State parks in San Diego County include:



Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

Cuyamaca Ranco State Park

Old Town San Diego State Historic Park

Palomar Mountain State Park

Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve

"California State Parks is grateful to the California State Parks Foundation for making this MLK Day access possible," California State Parks Director Armando Quintero said. "Partnerships like this help remove barriers and ensure more Californians can experience the natural and cultural treasures that belong to all of us."

Officials recommended that visitors arrive early, pack necessary gear properly and not leave any trash behind when they go.

For specific details on parking availability, recreational opportunities and parks' hours of operation, visitors were encouraged to visit the parks' individual web portals, or the California State Parks website at www.parks.ca.gov/.

