Four Capybara pups born at the San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Zoo welcomed four Capybara pups on Sunday.

The pups were born to second-time mom Rosalina and first-time dad Bowie.

Zoo officials said that Capybaras are precocial, which means they are “more mature and mobile at birth—so, the four youngsters are already nursing and following mom.”

Scientifically known as Hydrochoerus, which means “water hog,” they’re not pigs but actually are the world’s largest rodent and are related to guinea pigs, hamsters and mice. They are found in Central and South America, where they roam swampy, grassy regions bordering rivers, ponds, streams and lakes.

They are not currently classified as endangered species despite being threatened by deforestation, habitat destruction and illegal poaching, according to the zoo.

The Capybara pups can be seen at the San Diego Zoo’s Elephant Odyssey alongside Baird’s tapir.

