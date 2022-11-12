Fleet Week celebrates Veterans Day with boat parade

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In honor of those who serve our country, Fleet Week San Diego hosted its annual Veterans Day Boat Parade Friday afternoon.

It kicked off at Shelter Island, cruising through San Diego Bay to the Embarcadero. For veterans like Tim Eason, celebrations like this are personal.

"I retired this summer after 31 years in the Coast Guard," said Eason.

"It's remembering all those that have served. There's Memorial Day to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Then there's Veterans Day to remember and honor those that have served. Whether it was a two or four-year stint, or it was an entire career."

While Friday's boat parade focused on honoring veterans, judges sat aboard the Berkeley to give awards to the most patriotically decorated ships.

"Every time I'm around somewhere where you see the patriotism and the support of the veterans, it warms your heart," said Eason.

"It reminds you why we do what we do when we're in the service."

If you want to donate to the San Diego Fleet Week Foundation, click here to visit their website.