Fireworks return to Chula Vista this Fourth of July following two-year pandemic hiatus

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Fireworks are set to return to Chula Vista this Fourth of July following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

According to the city, fireworks will begin at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center at approximately 9 p.m.

Those interested in watching the show will have several viewing options, the city said. The training center can accommodate 5,000 people and 600 vehicles while additional free parking will be available at New Hope Community Church.

Several restrictions are in place for the event. Alcohol, pop-up tents, grills, and umbrellas are not allowed. All animals and drones are also off-limits at the center.

“Attendees may bring blankets, portable chairs and snacks. Several food trucks will be on site for food purchases,” the city said.

Spectators can also watch the fireworks from Mountain Hawk Park. The park opens at 7:30 a.m. and can host 3,000 people.

All city parks will close by 10 p.m., officials said.

