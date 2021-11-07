Favorite Thanksgiving sides by state, just in time to debate at the table

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — When it comes to Thanksgiving Day, there are some dishes folks look forward to more than others. The turkey is the star of the show, but let's be honest — it's the sides that most people drool over.

Using Google Trends, Zippa did a little research to determine each state's most popular Thanksgiving side dishes. They said there were some controversial decisions were made, including leaving gravy out as a side.

However, the great news is that you can have as many sides as you want at your Thanksgiving meal this year.

Zippia

Californians, if you’re planning your holiday menu, be sure to include this favorite: mashed potatoes, which happens to be the top pick in the country.

Nine states have crowned mashed potatoes the cream of the Thanksgiving crop: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Oregon.

Mac and cheese were picked by only two states, Virginia and Vermont. The results are odd because it was last year's most popular choice.

In New Hampshire and Maine, it was my personal favorite stuffing that led the way over all others. Creamed corn makes two appearances, too, beloved by both Texas and Kansas.

Four states chose "rolls" as their favorite Thanksgiving side dish — Florida, Michigan, Utah, and West Virginia.

Other states chose more non-traditional sides: for example, Alaska’s pick of stuffed mushrooms, Delaware’s choice of mashed cauliflower potatoes, Kentucky’s and Tennessee’s hashbrown casserole, and Minnesota and Missouri’s pick of a charcuterie tray.

If you have a few minutes, ABC 10News would like to know your favorite Thanksgiving dish in our holiday poll.