POLL: What is your favorite Thanksgiving side dish?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — We've got stuffing. We've got potatoes. We've got salad.

Maybe a classic sweet potato casserole topped with gooey marshmallow is calling your name, or those buttery flaky rolls. To me, nothing says "comfort" and "joy" like my family gathered around the table for an incredible meal.

A new report from Zippia is revealing the most popular thanksgiving side dishes in every state.

California's favorite Thanksgiving side dish is mashed potatoes.

Most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in every state: do you agree? 🦃🥧🍞 pic.twitter.com/W9MV9nv27l — Krista Summerville (@LIVEWith_Krista) November 7, 2021

Other popular choices include rolls, creamed corn, green beans, Charcuterie Tray, and mac n' cheese.

But we want to hear from you, what's your favorite Thanksgiving side dish?

Vote now in our poll from now through Thanksgiving.