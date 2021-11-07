Watch
POLL: What is your favorite Thanksgiving side dish?

John Moore
Thanksgiving is November 23! Here are some San Diego traditions to share on your holiday. 
Thanksgiving traditions to share this year
Posted at 3:38 PM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 18:38:16-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — We've got stuffing. We've got potatoes. We've got salad.

Maybe a classic sweet potato casserole topped with gooey marshmallow is calling your name, or those buttery flaky rolls. To me, nothing says "comfort" and "joy" like my family gathered around the table for an incredible meal.

A new report from Zippia is revealing the most popular thanksgiving side dishes in every state.

California's favorite Thanksgiving side dish is mashed potatoes.

Other popular choices include rolls, creamed corn, green beans, Charcuterie Tray, and mac n' cheese.

But we want to hear from you, what's your favorite Thanksgiving side dish?

Vote now in our poll from now through Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
