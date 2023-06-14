Father's Day 2023: Celebrate Dad with these fun activities in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Now that we've celebrated our moms, it's time to show our dads how much we love and appreciate them by treating them to some cool events happening in San Diego County.

10News has put together an exciting list of activities, whether your father loves outdoor adventures, sports, food delights, and family fun experiences.

GLASS BOX

Where: Del Mar

From their all-you-can-eat brunch to their four-course dinner, it’s the perfect way to treat dad to a special meal he won’t forget. Take advantage of the all-you-can-eat brunch because it's $55 per person. And for something a little more formal, enjoy Glass Box’s four-course Father’s Day dinner, which is $65 per person, or $85 per person, including a whiskey pairing. Book your reservation on Glass Box's website by clicking here. The brunch starts at 11 a.m. and the dinner starts at 4 p.m. and continues through closing.

BEESIDE BALCONY

Where: La Jolla and Del Mar

Beeside Balcony is having a special brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for all families and friends to enjoy on Father's Day. Book your reservation on Beeside Balcony's website by clicking here.

URBANA MEXICAN GASTRONOMY & MIXOLOGY

Where: Del Mar

Urbana Mexican Gastronomy & Mixology will be throwing the ultimate fiesta from 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Father's Day. Book your reservation on Urbana's website.

MO-MO PARADISE

Where: Mira Mesa

Mo-Mo Paradise is having an all-you-can-eat Father’s Day option for the entire family on Father's Day. All dads will also get free scratcher and beers for $1.

MARUFUKU

Where: Del Mar

For Father's Day, Marufuku Ramenis offering free Sapporo or draft beer all day long for dads who order any ramen dish.

UNDERSTORY BAR

Where: Del Mar

On Saturday, June 17, Understory is gifting all fathers who order a Blade and Bow cocktail or any neat pour a hand-etched glass to celebrate the occasion from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. These glasses are a limited supply so reservations are highly encouraged.

PARADISAEA

Where: La Jolla

This Father's Day, Paradisaea will be offering a specialty Kurobuta pork chop paired with grilled summer pole beans, tarragon, Iberico ham, and drizzled with violet mustard, available for $57. Paradisaea will also be sending dads home with a homemade chocolate chip cookie crafted by Executive Chef and Culinary Director Mark Welker, who previously worked as the Executive Pastry Chef at Eleven Madison Park in New York.

PENDRY AT SAN DIEGO

Where: Gaslamp District

This Father's Day weekend, Pendry at San Diego is offering multiple events to pamper Dad on his special day.



Steak & Bourbon at Provisional Kitchen is serving up the perfect pairing for a Father’s Day Dinner. Toast to Dad with a special plate of Wagyu Sirloin Steak with a Bourbon Demi and Duck Fat Steakhouse Fries - paired with a Bulleit Bourbon Old Fashioned. Reservations can be made here.



Brews at Nason’s Beer Hall: Take Dad out to Nason’s Beer Hall for a Ballast Point Swingin’ Friar Ale paired with a Wagyu “Baseball' Steak with Bourbon Demi and Duck Fat Potato Wedges. What better way to celebrate while watching the San Diego Padres take on the Tampa Bay Rays?



Spa Pendry: Treat dad to a Spa Day Away Package, featuring a 60-minute Muscle Relief + Vibrational Massage, 15-minute Aroma Neck + Shoulder Massage, 15-minute Exfoliating Foot Massage, 30-minute Mini Facial, Pendry Hazy IPA beer, and a take-home muscle + joint relief cream. The package is $425 and excludes a service charge. Based on availability all of June 2023. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Reservations can be made by calling 619.738.7065.

RANCHO BERNARDO INN

Where: North County

Treat dad this Father’s Day with epic golf and an all-inclusive cookout at Rancho Bernardo Inn. Celebrate dad with an outdoor BBQ on Aragon Lawn on Sunday, June 18 at 11 a.m., complete with bottomless craft beer and a Whiskeys of the World tasting. After lunch, swing into action and play at The Inn’s 18-hole championship golf course. Fresh and current, The Inn has hosted both PGA and LPGA events and continues to present golfers of all skill levels with a challenging and rewarding day on the course. The all-inclusive BBQ price is $135 per adult and $55 per child.

MANCHESTER GRAND HYATT

Where: Downtown San Diego

This Father’s Day, head to Manchester Grand Hyatt with the kids for high scores and high pours with 21 arcade games such as Buck Hunter and Air Hockey, a specialty cocktail menu of themed beverages like Mrs. Packman and Donkey Kong along with 14 beers on tap for pops to choose from, and delicious alcohol-free sips for the little ones. Fill your coin buckets and enjoy the nostalgia, photobooths, big-screen TVs, and bites available at MARKET | ONE next door while you get your game on. The Arcade at Brew30 will be open daily from noon to midnight.

DODO BIRD DONUTS

Where: La Jolla

This Father’s Day, Dodo Bird Donuts is offering a specialty dad-inspired yeast donut made with west coast IPA, Abnormal Boss Pour, and frosted with a citrus finish. Also featured for Father’s Day is a Bourbon Street chocolate donut, which is a yeast donut drizzled with bourbon glazed and finished with a pecan crunch topping.

WOLFIE'S CAROUSEL BAR

Where: Little Italy

On Father's Day, Wolfie’s Carousel Bar is offering dads a brunch filled with spins on the antiqued carousel-shaped, 24-seat circular bar, while indulging in French classics, such as the Duck Confit & Brulee French Toast, Croque Madame, and Avocado Tartine.

HAVANA 1920

Where: Gaslamp Quarter

Havana 1920 will offer a signature drink and dish pairing on Father's Day: bistec Havana and Cuban Old Fashioned. The bistec Havana features an Angus skirt steak topped with a house-made chimichurri and served with grilled Cuban bread, black beans, white rice, fried sweet plantains, and a side salad. The Cuban Old Fashioned is made with Santa Teresa 1796 rum, demerara, R&D aromatic #7, and cherry apple bitters. Together, the pairing will be priced at $45.

MEZÉ GREEK FUSION

Where: Gaslamp Quarter

On Father's Day. Mezé Greek Fusion will highlight the flavors of Greece in an all-American combination. For $20, the meal will include a draft beer served alongside the Mezé burger, ground beef, and lamb mixed with feta cheese, garlic, onion, and mint, topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, feta, and garlic aioli, with a choice of Mezé fries or Greek salad.

EL CHINGON

Where: Gaslamp Quarter

El Chingon is giving dads a bite of Baja. Until 7 p.m. on Father's Day, they will offer its popular Bad Ass Fajitas and 128-ounce Dos Equis beer tower for $99. El Chingon’s Bad Ass Fajitas feature a choice between Angus steak, chicken, or shrimp flambéed tableside with onions and bell peppers, and served with Mexican citrus cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, chiles toreados, rice, beans, and warm corn tortillas.

BENCOTTO ITALIAN KITCHEN & MONELLO

Where: Little Italy

Bencotto Italian Kitchen and Monello are offering dads a specialty pasta for papà, from Tuesday, June 13 through Monday, June 19. Created by Executive Chef Fabrizio Cavallini, the restaurants will feature a dish in its popular cheese wheel presentation: house-made pappardelle with a venison ragù, tossed in a 60-pound wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.

PROHIBITION

Where: San Diego

Prohibition plans to take dads and families back to the 1920s with a featured Old Fashioned cocktail offering on Father's Day. The speakeasy’s House Old Fashioned, made with Elijah Craig, demerara syrup, R&D aromatic #7 bitters, and R&D cherry apple bitters garnished with an orange peel, will $15.

RANCH 45

Where: Solana Beach

In honor of Father's Day, Ranch 45 is offering deals all day just right for dads. Shop for everything from Tri-Tip and Tomahawks to Meaty Baby Back Ribs and Rib Roasts, along with housemade sides and sauces including Roasted Tomato Salsa and BBQ Sauce to create a restaurant-quality meal at home. Plus, dads can also pick up one of Ranch 45’s BBQ Boxes.

For dads who are earlier risers, pick up the Breakfast Box. For the classic guy who never goes out of style, grab the BBQ Box. For the Dad who is maybe a little over-the-top with corny jokes, the Marinate Your Night Box is your choice. Of course, we cannot forget the Dads who are just always there whenever we need them from scraped knees to flat tires, and a guy like this deserves the Ultimate Grill Box. Prices range from $55-$190 and to order a box for pickup or local delivery, click here.

JOHNNY WAHOO! GOLF BAR

Where: Gaslamp Quarter

For Father's Day, take Dad to Johnny WAHOO! Golf Bar which offers a high-energy dining and drinking experience with Full Swing golf simulators for the ultimate 18-hole experience with championship courses including Pebble Beach, Bandon Dunes, and Pinehurst No. 2, among others; a selection of gameplay options including football, baseball, soccer and more; handcrafted bar fare; large-format cocktails; craft beer and more.

They will also be offering a special BBQ dish for the holiday, including St. Louis-style ribs, coleslaw, roasted chili cornbread, and fresh dill pickles PLUS dads will be sent home with an Elijah Craig golf care kit including golf towels, golf ball, tees and more.

Additionally, they’ll be serving up three Elijah Craig cocktails including “Ask Your Mom” (Elijah Craig Rye, lime juice, egg white, orgeat, and strawberry Fanta), “La-Z-Boy” (Elijah Craig bourbon, Campari, and sweet vermouth with an orange peel for garnish) and “Sage Advice” (Elijah Craig bourbon, lemon juice, apricot liqueur, and simple syrup, topped with sage leaves).

HUNTRESS

Where: San Diego

Huntress is offering a Father’s Day special including a 24 oz. black angus beef short rib with a pickled mustard seed demi glaze served with a complimentary bottle of take-home Huntress steak sauce all for $65!

LUMI ROOFTOP

Where: San Diego

Lumi's Japanese- and Peruvian-inspired menu offers food for every type of dad – from the surf & turf sushi roll for the surfing dad, the eggplant skewers for the vegan dad, or the “on the coal” skewers for the grill master dad, to the iconic AB (Akira Back) cigar dessert and the Suntory Toki Highball cocktail for the classic dad.

RUSTIC ROOT

Where: Gaslamp Quarter

For Father's Day, Rustic Root is offering a Father’s Day special including St. Louis-style ribs, coleslaw, roasted chili cornbread, and fresh dill pickles PLUS dad’s will be sent home with a take-home bottle of Rustic Root’s signature BBQ sauce.