Exploring San Diego: West Pac Noodle Bar gives salad a fishy take

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Sometimes, salads don't require any lettuce or greens. Sometimes, you just need to right mix of fruit and vegetables — and fish.

West Pac Noodle Bar's take on green papaya salad brings a different take on salads, adding a heaping helping of papaya, mangos, carrots, and, yes, fish sauce.

But as West Pac's Executive Sous Chef Jared Becker showed us, the combination is worth breaking out of your comfort zone.

The Dish:

Green Papaya Salad

What You'll Need:

For Dressing:

12 oz fish sauce

12 oz lime juice

Zest of six limes

8 Thai chilies

1.5 cup brown sugar

15 mint leaves

Papaya Salad:

1 green papaya

2 carrots

4 red bell peppers

2 sweet onions

1 daikon radish

1 bunch of cilantro

2 mangos

2 cucumbers

1 cup of toasted peanuts

Putting It Together:

Dressing:

Mince Thai chilies. Thinly slice the mint leaves. Add all ingredients together in a mixing bowl. Whisk together until sugar dissolves.

Salad:

Cut papaya, carrots, peppers, onions, daikon, into long thin strips (julienne.) Chop the peanuts coarsely. Chop the cilantro.

Assemble:

Reserve half the peanuts for garnish. Dress all of the salad ingredients generously, there should be a pool of dressing in the bottom the bowl. Toss, top with reserved peanuts, serve.

