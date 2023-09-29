Exploring San Diego: Things to do Sept. 29 to Oct. 1

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — America's Finest City is embracing the fall season, especially considering the lineup of events happening in our area this weekend.

San Diego is ready for autumn, from picking apples in Julian to sipping beers for Oktoberfest.

Take a look at some of the fall festivities that are coming up:

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

1ST OKTOBERFEST WEEKEND IN EL CAJON

TIME: 4 to 10 p.m., 12 to 10 p.m. (Saturday), 12 to 9 p.m. (Sunday)

LOCATION: 1017 South Mollison Ave., El Cajon, CA 92020

Head to the East County for an authentic German experience this weekend! Cuisine includes bratwurst, ox-on-the-spit, potato pancakes, sauerkraut, red cabbage, pretzels and more. Of course, plenty of German beers will be on tap as well.

German band Guggenbach-Buam will be front and center, playing songs you'd hear in Bavarian beer gardens.

The musicians will be decked out in traditional clothing, and folk dancing performances will be on display, too.

The event is also happening next weekend if you can't make it this time around. Follow this link to learn more.

LA MESA OKTOBERFEST

TIME: 4 to 10 p.m., 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Saturday), 12 to 8 p.m. (Sunday)

LOCATION: 8361 Allison Ave, La Mesa, CA 91942, USA

La Mesa Oktoberfest is celebrating its 50th year of bringing German culture to Southern California. The three-day event this weekend will showcase Munich-inspired festivities in the La Mesa Village. Attendees can expect to see live German Polka Bands, brass musicians, plenty of fun games to play and beers to drink.

Follow this link to get your tickets.

SEAWORLD HOWL-O-SCREAM

TIME: 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday and Sundays throughout October

LOCATION: SeaWorld San Diego, 500 SeaWorld Drive San Diego, CA 92109

Spooky season returns to San Diego's iconic amusement park. Parkgoers can revel in the creepy atmosphere when nightfalls, since this is a separate ticketed evening event. A house of horrors, monstrous live show, nighttime coaster ride and scare zones are just a few of the highlights during "Howl-o-Scream" through the end of October.

SeaWorld says Howl-o-Scream is not recommended for kids under 13. No costumes or face paint are allowed.

Tickets are on sale for $40 until Oct. 1 — follow this link to buy them before the price jumps back up.

AN EVENING OF ART AND MUSIC CELEBRATING DON QUIXOTE

TIME: 6 to 9 p.m.

LOCATION: House of Pacific Relations — Hall of Nations (Balboa Park): 2191 Pan American West Road, San Diego, CA 92101

Attendees will enjoy art, music, a silent auction, door prizes, tapas and sangria and more while supporting Spanish educational programs in San Diego.

San Diego/Alcalá Sister Cities Society and The House of Mexico organized the event highlighting the epic Spanish novel. Attendees will have to get their tickets ahead of time, since they won't be available at the door. They cost $25, follow this link to purchase.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 30

EAST VILLAGE OKTOBERFEST

TIME: 1 to 7 p.m.

LOCATION: Market St. and Quartyard (1301 Market St., San Diego, CA 92101)

Downtown San Diego is gearing up for the 7th Annual East Village Oktoberfest! The celebration will span across four city blocks and the Quartyard venue, totaling 70,000+ square feet of event space. Live music performances will include traditional Polka music, tribute bands and tunes with a Latin flair on the main vignette of entertainment.

Attendees are encouraged to don lederhosen and dirndl as the neighborhood is morphed into a Munich arts district. Local breweries like Duckfoot, Karl Strauss and 3 Punks Ale will be pumping out a variety of lagers to quench your thirst.

Quartyard will be supplying traditional German food as TnT Pizza, Papalo Kitchen and El Rey Tacos a Vapor have dishes to offer as well.

Tickets cost $15 before the event and are $20 the day of.

SUNDAY, OCT. 1

MR. JACK O' LANTERN'S PUMPKIN PATCH

TIME: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday - Friday

LOCATION: 6710 La Jolla Blvd., San Diego, CA 92037

This family-friendly fall experience is setting up shop in La Jolla all October long, starting this Sunday! Pick the perfect pumpkin from a huge selection for all your Jack-o'-lantern needs. The patch itself isn't the only attraction: There will be a photo booth, animal kingdom, "boo-loon" pop, spooky maze and other fall-themed activities.

Parking and admission are free. Learn more on the pumpkin patch's website.

CREATOR FEST 2023

TIME: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

LOCATION: 3625 Midway Drive, San Diego, CA 92110

If you're an artist, photographer, writer or any other type of creative — then this free event is for you. This one-day festival supports local creators of all types who can't afford a booth rental at a traditional farmers market.

If you're looking for quality, handmade products — this is the right spot to check out. Products range from blankets, candles, jewelry and so much more.

Get your free admission ticket here.