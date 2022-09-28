Exploring San Diego: Things to do Sept. 29 - Oct. 2

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's a weekend packed with Oktoberfest celebrations across San Diego County as we welcome a new month this weekend.

Del Mar's Goodguys Meguiar's SoCal Nationals roars into town, giving car heads the ultimate opportunity to see hot rods, muscle cars, and more.

El Cajon, La Mesa, Carlsbad, and Julian all celebrate Oktoberfest this weekend, featuring delicious brews, games, dancing, and German cuisine. Plus, it's the last few days of San Diego Restaurant week.

Check out our list of things to do this weekend across the county.

THURSDAY

Gaslight Steampunk Expo

Where: San Diego Marriott Mission Valley; Cost: $25 - $70

(Thursday - Sunday) San Diego steampunk and neo-Victoriana fans will gather for multiple days filled with workshops, vendors, presentations, and fashion shows. This years' theme is "Haunted Holidays" with guest of honor Joe Benitez.

FRIDAY

La Mesa Oktoberfest

Where: Downtown La Mesa; Cost: FREE

(Friday - Sunday) The East County city claims their Oktoberfest is the largest this side of the Mississippi. Head over for three-days of traditional sing-a-longs, original glücklich games like stein races and keg bowling, carnival games, workshops, beer gardens, and traditional German dishes and food.

Fiesta in the Park

Where: Petco Park; Cost: Padres game ticket required

Baseball fans can enjoy pregame happy hour in Gallagher Square for Fiesta in the Park. it will feature $5 drink specials, live Latin music, fun activities and more from about 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Goodguys 1st Meguiar's So-Cal Nationals

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: $15-$25 for 13+, $10 for ages 7-12, FREE for 6 and up

(Friday-Sunday) Car enthusiasts will crowd Del Mar to check out a weekend full of hot rods, classic cars, and muscle cars. Guests can also visit vendor exhibits, watch autocross racing, and enjoy live music.

El Cajon Oktoberfest

Where: German American Societies of San Diego; Cost: $5 - $10

(Friday - Sunday) Enjoy live German "Oom-Pah" music, traditional foods like bratwurst and ox-on-the-spit, German beers, folk games and dancing, and a kids' zone at El Cajon's massive two-weekend Oktoberfest party.

SATURDAY

Pacific Beachfest

Where: PB Boardwalk; Cost: FREE

Hit the Pacific Beach boardwalk for a festival on the sand, with live music, arts and crafts village, kids zone, beer garden, and more to check out. The day kicks off with a Half Marathon and volleyball tournament.

Oktoberfest in Julian

Where: Julian Town Square & Town Hall; Cost: FREE

Julian hosts a fun-filled Oktoberfest and fall celebration with live traditional folk and polka music, craft booths, raffles for prizes, and delicious German cuisine and Julian treats.

Parkway Plaza 50th Anniversary

Where: El Cajon; Cost: FREE

El Cajon premier shopping destination rings in half a century. The celebration will include a panel, “50 Years in 50 Minutes” featuring local city officials and historians, carnival games for kids, a live DJ, face painting, stilt walkers, raffles, and more.

Carlsbad Oktoberfest and Fall Festival

Where: Carlsbad Strawberry Company; Cost: $5 - $55

Carlsbad is celebrating Oktoberfest in style this year. The event will feature a petting zoo, pumpkin patches, a corn maze, arts and crafts, games and rides, live music, and delicious authentic German meals and brews.

STOCKZILLA

Where: Santee Lakes; Cost: $4 - $10

(Saturday - Sunday) This is a mega catfish stock event at Santee Lakes. About 3,500 pounds of catfish will be stocked this weekend for people of all ages and skill level. It’s also perfect for sport fishermen because there will be some huge trophy size fish included.

SUNDAY

SD Restaurant Week

Where: Various locations; Cost: Varies

Enjoy the last day of San Diego Restaurant Week. More than 180 different restaurants are participating in the event. Grab a taste of what some of San Diego's best chefs have to offer with special prix fixe menus offering affordable prices.

