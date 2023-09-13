Exploring San Diego: Things to do Sept. 14 - 17

Summer is almost over, but there is still plenty to do throughout San Diego this weekend. From a surfing competition to a beer festival, there's plenty to check out.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14



The San Diego Open, a WTA 500-level tournament, begins on Thursday, September 14. The event takes place at the Barnes Tennis Center at 4490 West Point Loma Boulevard. Tickets for the event range between $25-$80.

This Thursday from 6-9 p.m., Sparks Gallery will transform into a wonderland themed to Alice's adventures. The event will host an art auction, immersive artist activations, as well as cuisine and treats throughout the experience. The event takes place at the Sparks Gallery at 530 Sixth Avenue.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 15



Starting September 15, go trick-or-treating in the daytime and explore a decorated trail, meeting colorful characters along the way. The event also also includes a Halloween dance party, a pumpkin scavenger hunt and more. Spooktacular is included with admission to the park.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16



This Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Amps and Ales returns to downtown Chula Vista. A total of 30 brewers will take part in the event that happens along Third Avenue and Memorial Park. Attendees can also enjoy live entertainment and amazing bites. Tickets to the event are $35. VIP tickets are also available for $45.

Grab a surfboard or your beach chair and head down to Pacific Beach for the OMBAC Classic Longboard Surfing Contest. The event takes place on the north side of Crystal Pier at 4500 Ocean Boulevard this Saturday. The event is free to watch and between $30-$40 to compete.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 17



The Live Well San Diego 5K takes place this Sunday, September 17 from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. at San Diego County Waterfront Park. The run begins at 7:30 a.m. and admission is free.