Exploring San Diego: Things to do October 26 through 29

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — From a Dia de los Muertos celebration to art parties and a kayaking eco tour, there's plenty to do in San Diego this weekend.

Check out the list below for all the fun happenings around the county:



THURSDAY

Art Party

Thursday evening, the San Diego Museum of Art is hosting an Art Party that will feature music, dancing, hands-on art activities, performances, and food. The event takes place from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tickets range from $75 to $100 depending on membership status.

FRIDAY

Halloween Cruise on Mission Bay

This adults-only party will cruise around Mission Bay and feature two live DJs, a cash bar, photo booth, and costume contest. The festivities begin at the Bahia Resort Hotel and boarding begins at 8:50. Tickets are $35 per person.

Art and Spirit: Dia de los Muertos

This Friday, the California Center for the Arts, Escondido, will be hosting a Dia de los Muertos celebration from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Festivities include art, music, and remembrance. Participants will also create a personal ofrenda. Tickets are $25.



SATURDAY

Wildlife Kayaking Eco Tour

This Saturday, Bayside Park will host a kayaking eco tour from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The tour will be on the lookout for the Eastern Pacific green sea turtle while paddling through the Chula Vista Wildlife Reserve. Tickets are $60.

The Haunted Hub Pickleball Party

It's no secret that pickleball has soared in popularity, but this weekend the sport is about to get a lot spookier at The Hub in Spring Valley. The haunted event includes food, prizes, a DJ dance party, and glow-in-the-dark pickleball. Tickets are $40 for members and $55 for guests. The event takes place from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

SUNDAY

Hilton Bayfront's Dog Halloween Costume Contest

If you're not into spooky fun, this is an event for you. The dog Halloween costume contest takes place this Sunday at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and is free.

Seaport Fudge Halloween Town Costume Party

This Sunday, Seaport Village is hosting a family-friendly Halloween extravaganza with a Halloween desserts pop-up, carnival games, a costume contest, and more. The event is free and takes place from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.