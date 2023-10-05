Exploring San Diego: Things to do Oct. 5 through Oct. 8

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's spooky season yet again in San Diego County and that means lots of scares as well as fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Scroll through the list below to explore some of the hottest things to do this weekend in San Diego:

THURSDAY, OCT. 14



All month long beginning October 5, head to the Del Mar Fairgrounds for The Scream Zone at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. According to organizers, three bone-chilling haunts await attendees at the "Scaregrounds." Click here for more information on the event.



This year, the Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House is hosting movie nights from October 5 through the 26. Admission includes a soft drink and free self-guided tour of the museum. Tickets are $10 per person.

FRIDAY, OCT. 6



Halloween isn't the only happening this October in San Diego County. This Friday and Saturday, head over to Ocean Beach for Oktoberfest. VIP tickets are being sold for $49 and include entrance, a custom OB Oktoberfest mug filled with two beers, and access to a VIP bar.

SATURDAY, OCT. 7



Carlsbad is also playing host to Oktober fest activities this year on October 7 from noon to 8 p.m. The 41st annual Oktoberfest Fall Festival includes activities for both kids and adults, live German music, and a Bier Garten. Admission to the event is $10.

Head up to Julian for spooky season and enjoy a Hoedown, Ghost Stories, and a Haunted Hayride. The event takes place on select dates throughout October and tickets cost $30.

SUNDAY, OCT. 8



This year, Lobsterfest takes place on the Market Pier located at 598 Harbor Lane on October 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free to attend and features local fishermen selling lobster on the pier.

This free event is happening along Girard Avenue and Prospect Street October 7 through the 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year, the event features prestigious art, regional and international wines, craft beer and spirits, and fun for the whole family.