Exploring San Diego: Things to do Oct. 19 through Oct. 22

SAN DIEGO — From ultimate frisbee to the San Diego International Film Festival, there's plenty going on this week and weekend throughout San Diego County.

Check out the list below for more:

THURSDAY

USA Ultimate National Championships

The National Championships represents the peak of ultimate frisbee in North America. From October 19 through October 22, the championships will be held at Surf Cup Sports Park in Chula Vista.

San Diego International Film Festival

This year, the San Diego International Film Festival takes place from October 18 through October 22. Check out films that inspire, entertain, and inform. Tickets range from $16 to $450.

FRIDAY

HauntFest on Main

Head to El Cajon this Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for some spooky fun. The free festivities take place in downtown El Cajon on the 200 block of East Main Street and include a pumpkin patch, costume contest, kids zone, rides, entertainment, and more.

SATURDAY

Borrego Days Desert Festival

The Borrego Days Festival is back once again with live bands, art, a kids zone, food, and more. Join the festivities October 21 through October 22 at Christmas Circle Community Park from 9:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

Sunday Trivia Night

Test your knowledge with a chance to win prizes at Sunday Trivia Night at Original 40 Brewing. The event takes place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Sunday.