Exploring San Diego: Things to do Oct. 18 - 21

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Some spooky Halloween fun and delicious events are waiting for you in San Diego this weekend!

Rancho Bernardo hosts what many consider one of the best beer festivals in the county this weekend, with 50 varieties of IPAs and other craft brews, food, and games.

Halloween festivities hit Main Street, El Cajon, with HauntFest on Main, featuring rides, contests, and more seasonal fun.

Not interested in anything here? Check out the 10News community events calendar for a look at even more things to do!

Ocean Beach is celebrating doggos with a Howl-O-Ween Canine Carnival — but there's plenty of fun for humans too!

Plus even more things to do! Here's what's happening around San Diego:

THURSDAY

USA Ultimate National Championships

Where: Surf Cup Sports Park; Cost: Free - $15

(Thursday - Sunday) The best ultimate teams from across the U.S. will compete during the four-day USA Ultimate National Championships, including San Diego's own "Wildfire" women's division team.

Art San Diego

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: $10 - $50

(Thursday and Sunday) See works of art from more than 500 contemporary artists, museum exhibitions, art labs, and talks focused on art collecting, as well as live entertainment and special events.

FRIDAY

Del Mar International Horse Show

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: Free - $30

(Friday - Sunday) Olympic veterans and star athletes will be at Del Mar for world-class show jumping, competing for nearly $300,000 in prize money and a spot in the 2019 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Finals in Sweden.

HauntFest on Main

Where: Main Street, El Cajon; Cost: Free

Bring the family out to HauntFest on Main for an array of fun activities and attractions. Costume contests, rides and games, a kids zone, live performances, and much more will crowd Main St. for this annual Halloween party.

SATURDAY

7th annual Rancho BEERnardo Festival

Where: Webb Park Cost: $40 - $70

Beer fans can enjoy samples from more than 50 IPA varieties, craft beer selections, regional wines, and more. Attendees can also enjoy live entertainment, games, and fun activities throughout the festival.

13th annual Howl-o-Ween Canine Carnival

Where: Dusty Rhodes Park; Cost: Free - $10

Dress up your doggo and head out to Ocean Beach for a "Howl-o-ween" party, featuring games, prizes, a costume contest and parade, and delicious food!

Beautify Chula Vista Day

Where: Otay Valley Regional Park; Cost: Free

Join the community Saturday to help make an impact in Chula Vista. Beautify Chula Vista will see volunteers helping remove debris, painting over graffiti, planting plants, and removing litter in the South Bay.

SUNDAY

53rd annual Borrego Days Desert Festival

Where: Christmas Circle Community Park; Cost: Free

(Saturday - Sunday) More than 30 vintage and military aircraft will fly overhead in an air parade as more than 100 entries parade down Main Street during Borrego Days this weekend. Check out live music, a kids' carnival, car show, delicious food and drink, and more!

Temecula Half Marathon & 5K

Where: Galway Downs; Cost: $25 - $120

Lace up your shoes for a dash in Temecula Wine Country! Whether you go for the half marathon or 5K run, you get amazing views and a post-race party with wine and beer tastings, giveaways, contests, and goodies!

The Grand Ave Festival

Where: Grand Ave., Escondido; Cost: Free

Grand Avenue hosts a massive street fair with rides, games, entertainment, food, and more! Hundreds of vendors will line the street for the biannual festival.