Exploring San Diego: Things to do Oct. 18 - 21

(Friday - Sunday) Olympic veterans and star athletes will be at Del Mar for world-class show jumping, competing for nearly $300,000 in prize money and a spot in the 2019 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Finals in Sweden.
Bring the family out to HauntFest on Main for an array of fun activities and attractions. Costume contests, rides and games, a kids zone, live performances, and much more will crowd Main St. for this annual Halloween party.
Beer fans can enjoy samples from more than 50 IPA varieties, craft beer selections, regional wines, and more. Attendees can also enjoy live entertainment, games, and fun activities throughout the festival.
Join the community Saturday to help make an impact in Chula Vista. Beautify Chula Vista will see volunteers helping remove debris, painting over graffiti, planting plants, and removing litter in the South Bay.
Where: Christmas Circle Community Park; Cost: Free
(Saturday - Sunday) More than 30 vintage and military aircraft will fly overhead in an air parade as more than 100 entries parade down Main Street during Borrego Days this weekend. Check out live music, a kids' carnival, car show, delicious food and drink, and more!
Lace up your shoes for a dash in Temecula Wine Country! Whether you go for the half marathon or 5K run, you get amazing views and a post-race party with wine and beer tastings, giveaways, contests, and goodies!