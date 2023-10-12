Exploring San Diego: Things to do Oct. 12 through Oct. 15

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fall is back! And that means cooler weather, Halloween activities, and Autumn festivals throughout San Diego County.

Check out the list of events this weekend throughout the county:

THURSDAY, OCT. 12

Sherman Heights Dia de los Muertos

Now through November 2, head over to the Sherman Heights Community Center as Dia de los Muertos activities are underway with a traditional celebration, live performances, and food. Click here for more information on the event.



FRIDAY, OCT. 13

Reflections: Session 1

Get your friends together and head over to the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla. This art-making workshop series is designed to serve adults 55 and older. The workshop explores how ideas about the body integrate into contemporary art.

Oktoberfest Cruise on Mission Bay

This year, the Bahia Resort Hotel is hosting an Oktoberfest Cruise along Mission Bay. The event takes place Friday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and costs $25 per person.



SATURDAY, OCT. 14

Autumn Festival at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park

This year, the Safari Park is hosting an Autumn Festival with wildlife, special entertainment, culinary treats, and family fun. The festivities take place on select weekends through October 29.

Ladies at the Lake Fall Market

Head over to the Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve this Saturday to enjoy a variety of vendors. From health and beauty, clothing, jewelry, holiday gifts and more. Parking is $7 and the event itself is free.



SUNDAY, OCT. 15

Free Sunday

This Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego is hosting Free Sunday. Click here for more information on the event.

Escondido Grand Avenue Festival

The Escondido festival, which has been around since 1989, returns this Sunday with 400 vendors, children’s rides, and food. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Grand Avenue between Center City Parkway and Ivy. The event is free.