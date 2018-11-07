Exploring San Diego: Things to do Nov. 8 - 11

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's going to be a great weekend to get outside and enjoy the fall season in San Diego!

Believe it or not, the Christmas season has already begun as the Old Globe Theatre brings "Dr. Suess's How the Grinch Stole Christmas" back to the stage. Tickets are on sale for show times throughout the month!

Also, SnowJam takes over Del Mar this weekend, packing heavily discounted and new gear and clothing, lift tickets, and more into the Del Mar Fairgrounds just before snow hits the slopes.

Not interested in anything here? Check out the 10News community events calendar for a look at even more things to do!

Beer and food fans get their fill as well, with San Diego Beer Week continuing, Stone's DRK Festival, and the San Diego Bay Wine and Food Festival!

Plus, Veteran's Day festivities hit town in celebration of our armed forces! Here's a look at what's happening this weekend:

THURSDAY

Dr. Suess's How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Where: Old Globe Theater; Cost: $35 - $92

(Runs Thursday - Sunday) That's right. The Grinch is back in San Diego! The Old Globe's production of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" returns, bringing the classic Christmas tale of the Grinch's plan to ruin Whoville's holiday fun to the stage.

San Diego Asian Film Festival

Where: Various locations; Cost: $12 - $40

(Runs Thursday - Sunday) Enjoy San Diego's showcase of Asian American and international works of cinema as the San Diego Asian Film Festival this weekend! The festival brings an opening night party on Thursday followed by short film screening and special presentations!

FRIDAY

Stone DRK Festival

Where: Stone Brewery, Escondido; Cost: $65

Fan on the dark brews? Stone, while known for its IPAs, is celebrating its darker pours during Stone DRK Festival. A ticket gets beer fans tasters, a commemorative glass, and tastes of some of the breweries favorite and rare beers!

SnowJam Ski & Snowboard Expo

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: $19 - $22

(Runs Friday - Sunday) The latest and greatest in snow gear is waiting at Del Mar this weekend, as SnowJam comes to town. Check out heavily discounted, brand new equipment and clothing and lift tickets, and check out live demonstrations or talk with industry reps. Just in time for ski season!

SATURDAY

San Diego Veteran's Day Parade

Where: San Diego Embarcadero; Cost: Free

Celebrate our nation's veterans and active-duty military members during San Diego's annual Veteran's Day parade! Service members will travel down Pacific Highway, past the USS Midway, in celebration of our nation's heroes.

San Diego Beer Week

Where: Various locations; Cost: Varies

(Runs Friday - Sunday) Local craft beer fans can visit participating restaurants, bars, and breweries for special beer releases and events highlighting why San Diego is considered the capital of craft beer.

6th annual Ride the Point 2018

Where: Oggi's Pizza and Brewing, San Diego; Cost: $10 - $60

Pedal for a cause along Point Loma in support of pancreatic cancer research! The annual Jim Krause Memorial Charity Bicycle Ride starts at Liberty Station and takes riders on a scenic path through Point Loma. The public is also invited to the race's free healthy lifestyle expo at the event!

SUNDAY

Silver Strand Half Marathon & Veteran's Day 5K

Where: Sunset Park, Coronado; Cost: $20 - $92

Show your support for our nation's military during the Silver Strand Half Marathon! The run starts and finishes at Imperial Beach Pier Plaza, and treats runners and walkers to a post-race beach party and beer garden at the end!

BOOmont Park and Fall Fest

Where: Belmont Park; Cost: Free - $50

Halloween may be over but Fall fun is still here! Belmont Park will continue its Boomont Park and Fall Fest this weekend, with free trick-or-treating, costume contests, entertainment, pumpkin painting, and much more.

San Diego Bay Wine and Food Festival

Where: Embarcadero Marina Park North; Cost: $135 - $225

Treat your taste buds to bites from more than 60 celebrity chefs and restaurants, and sips from hundreds of wines and spirits during San Diego Bay Wine and Food Fest! San Diego's top chefs will be churning out delicious creations over the course of an entire week.