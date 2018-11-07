Exploring San Diego: Things to do Nov. 8 - 11

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's going to be a great weekend to get outside and enjoy the fall season in San Diego!
Believe it or not, the Christmas season has already begun as the Old Globe Theatre brings "Dr. Suess's How the Grinch Stole Christmas" back to the stage. Tickets are on sale for show times throughout the month!
Also, SnowJam takes over Del Mar this weekend, packing heavily discounted and new gear and clothing, lift tickets, and more into the Del Mar Fairgrounds just before snow hits the slopes.
(Runs Thursday - Sunday) That's right. The Grinch is back in San Diego! The Old Globe's production of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" returns, bringing the classic Christmas tale of the Grinch's plan to ruin Whoville's holiday fun to the stage.
(Runs Thursday - Sunday) Enjoy San Diego's showcase of Asian American and international works of cinema as the San Diego Asian Film Festival this weekend! The festival brings an opening night party on Thursday followed by short film screening and special presentations!
Fan on the dark brews? Stone, while known for its IPAs, is celebrating its darker pours during Stone DRK Festival. A ticket gets beer fans tasters, a commemorative glass, and tastes of some of the breweries favorite and rare beers!
(Runs Friday - Sunday) The latest and greatest in snow gear is waiting at Del Mar this weekend, as SnowJam comes to town. Check out heavily discounted, brand new equipment and clothing and lift tickets, and check out live demonstrations or talk with industry reps. Just in time for ski season!
Celebrate our nation's veterans and active-duty military members during San Diego's annual Veteran's Day parade! Service members will travel down Pacific Highway, past the USS Midway, in celebration of our nation's heroes.
(Runs Friday - Sunday) Local craft beer fans can visit participating restaurants, bars, and breweries for special beer releases and events highlighting why San Diego is considered the capital of craft beer.
Where: Oggi's Pizza and Brewing, San Diego; Cost: $10 - $60
Pedal for a cause along Point Loma in support of pancreatic cancer research! The annual Jim Krause Memorial Charity Bicycle Ride starts at Liberty Station and takes riders on a scenic path through Point Loma. The public is also invited to the race's free healthy lifestyle expo at the event!
Show your support for our nation's military during the Silver Strand Half Marathon! The run starts and finishes at Imperial Beach Pier Plaza, and treats runners and walkers to a post-race beach party and beer garden at the end!
Halloween may be over but Fall fun is still here! Belmont Park will continue its Boomont Park and Fall Fest this weekend, with free trick-or-treating, costume contests, entertainment, pumpkin painting, and much more.
Where: Embarcadero Marina Park North; Cost: $135 - $225
Treat your taste buds to bites from more than 60 celebrity chefs and restaurants, and sips from hundreds of wines and spirits during San Diego Bay Wine and Food Fest! San Diego's top chefs will be churning out delicious creations over the course of an entire week.