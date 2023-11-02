Exploring San Diego: Things to do Nov. 2 through the 5

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — From the San Diego Asian Film Festival to Fleet Week and the 2023 San Diego Beer Week, there's plenty to do in San Diego County this weekend.

Scroll through the list below for more:



THURSDAY

San Diego Asian Film Festival

The 24th annual San Diego Asian Film Festival runs from November 2 through the 11 and takes place at select cinemas throughout San Diego County. Tickets are between $16 and $325.

FRIDAY

Fleet Week 2023

San Diego is hosting another year of Fleet Week! Come experience military displays, an innovation zone, active Navy and Coast Guard ship tours, live music, and food. The event takes place at the Broadway Pier from November 3 through the 12.

2023 San Diego Beer Week

This 10-day celebration is promoting more than 150 independent craft breweries throughout San Diego County. Events take place from November 3 through 12 with and take place at various breweries, bars, and restaurants.

SATURDAY

Kaiser Permanente Thrive Half Marathon, 5K and Wish Walk Event

This seventh-annual event takes place on the 1600 block of Vacation Road this Saturday, November 4. Tickets for the event start at $49.

(Pssst, don't forget about the time change)



SUNDAY

Fall Back Festival

This free Sunday fun day is for the whole family! Head down to the Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House for an educational day about San Diego’s rich cultural history. (There’s also a pie-eating contest.)

More Than Pink Walk

This year’s Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk will be a scenic 2.2-mile walk through the heart of Balboa Park. The event takes place from 6:30 a.m. through 10 a.m.

