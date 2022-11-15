Exploring San Diego: Things to do Nov. 17 - 20

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An opening of two outdoor ice skating rinks, a 3-day music festival, and a slew of holiday events headline things to do in San Diego this weekend.

A highly-anticipated 7+ stage, 80+ bands, 3-day music, and arts festival will descend upon the stunning waterfront of downtown San Diego. Plus, paint the town pink and cheer on more than 2,000 walkers in Del mar.

Here's a look at events to check out this weekend:

THURSDAY

Rady Children's Ice Rink

Where: Liberty Station; Cost: $15-$20

Lace up your ice skates and hit Liberty Station for a night of ice skating at the Rady Children's outdoor rink to start the holiday season. Proceeds from skaters will benefit the Thriving After Cancer program at Rady Children's.

Skating by the Sea

Where: Hotel Del Coronado; Cost: $35-$40

(Runs until Jan. 1) Where else can glide along the ice right next to the surf? This rink at the Hotel del Coronado’s Windsor Lawn is built every holiday season. Guest will also enjoy the Frostbite Lounge with roaring fire pits, holiday-themed libations, and delectable bites.

FRIDAY

Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival

Where: Downtown San Diego; Cost: $129-$600

(Friday - Sunday) Wonderfront Festival will bring more than 80 bands across seven stages on the city's waterfront from for a weekend of shows. Various parks and piers along the San Diego Bay will serve as venues for dozens of shows and hosts "festivals within a festival," featuring after parties, boat rides, a craft beer village, comedy, interactive art, and more.

Susan G. Komen 3-Day

Where: Downtown Del Mar Village

(Friday - Sunday) Help paint the town pink by cheering on thousands of San Diegans who will walk 60 miles, raising funds to help end breast cancer. The walk starts at Del Mar Fairgrounds and concludes on Sunday at Waterfront Park. It's a challenge, but it's not as hard as breast cancer.

SATURDAY

Bikes and Beer San Diego

Where: Societe Brewing; Cost: $25-$80

Take a 15, 30, 45-Mile bike ride this weekend with Societe Brewing, riding through Mission Bay and back, during Bikes & Beers. Free prizes, live music, and food trucks will keep the fun going at Societe during a post-race party.

Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show

Where: The Old Globe; Cost: $39 and up

It's back! A Christmas Carol will take center stage including the iconic ghosts of Christmases Past, Present, and Future — but with a comic local twist. Theater curtains are set to open at 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Encinitas Holiday Street Fair

Where: Coast Highway 101 between D and J; Cost: Free

The holidays are alive in Encinitas, as the Holiday Street Fair rolls in to offer locals handmade crafts, antiques, and imports for the gift-giving season. The fair will also celebrate the season with a kid zone, food and drinks, and two stages of live entertainment.

Birds in Motion

Where: San Diego Dance Theater; Cost: $15-$25

This innovative all-day improv event will consist of a two-hour improv workshop, led by San Diego Dance Theater and Mockingbird Improv faculty. During this workshop, faculty will lead students through improv games, and audience members will be able to experience two art forms come to life!