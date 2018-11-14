Exploring San Diego: Things to do Nov. 15 - 18

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The holiday season is underway in San Diego, as locals prepare to jump into December this weekend.

Outdoor ice skating can be found at Viejas Casino and Resort's massive outdoor ice rink, and Carlsbad welcomes the "big man" to town to help light their Christmas tree!

Legoland also jumps into the season with Holidays at Legoland and several street festivals and art shows give you the chance to get a jump on holiday shopping for friends, family, and pets!

Not interested in anything here? Check out the 10News community events calendar for a look at even more things to do!

But Thanksgiving is first on the list. The 72nd annual Mother Goose Parade in El Cajon will ring in the season for being together with family and friends, as local gather to watch floats, bands, and Santa glide through town.

Here's a look at this weekend's big events:

THURSDAY

Outdoor ice skating at Viejas

Where: Viejas Casino & Resort; Cost: $14 - $99

(Runs Thursday - Sunday) Holiday lights and entertainment have arrived at Viejas! Get into the winter spirit with ice skating at one of the biggest Southern California rinks around. A 90-minute session for kids will run $14 while adults and teens can skate for $16.

Art of the Holiday Show

Where: Fallbrook Art Center; Cost: Free

(Runs Thursday - Saturday) Explore handmade crafts and jewelry by talented artists at Fallbrook Art Center's free Art of the Holiday Show. Wearable art, glass and ceramics, ornaments, and more can be found as a unique and creative gift this season!

FRIDAY

Tree Lighting & Santa Arrival

Where: Carlsbad Premium Outlets; Cost: Free

Welcome in the holiday season with Santa as he helps light Carlsbad's outlet Christmas tree. Enjoy holiday performances by Samantha Robertson, Singers Company, and the Carlsbad Company Theatre as well, and get a start on your holiday shopping.

Del Mar Antique Show & Sale

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: Free

(Runs Friday - Sunday) Del Mar Fairgrounds will be packed with vintage collectibles and antiques spanning glass, pottery, jewelry, art, and much more at the Antique Show & Sale. Have your own treasure? Appraisal team members can take a look and see if you've struck vintage gold!

SATURDAY

Padres Pedal the Cause

Where: Petco Park; Cost: $40 - $125

Pedal the Cause rallies the San Diego community to raise awareness and funding for cancer research in San Diego. The challenge includes four cycling courses, spin classes, or a 5K run/walk ending in centerfield inside Petco Park! You choose!

Holidays at Legoland

Where: Legoland California; Cost: $75

(Runs Saturday - Sunday) Holiday magic kicks off at Legoland, where a 30-foot high Lego Christmas tree will play centerpiece to a park full of holiday cheer. Make sure to visit Lego Santa and a cast of characters at the new Holiday Village!

10th Annual Doggie Street Festival

Where: Liberty Station; Cost: Free

Liberty Station's Doggies Street Festival brings together live entertainment, auctions, and, of course, everything cats and dogs for pet owners and those looking to adopt a furry friend. Visit with rescue societies and get tips from vets and pet services, and bring your own doggo to enjoy the festival too!

SUNDAY

72nd annual Mother Goose Parade

Where: El Cajon; Cost: Free

El Cajon's Mother Goose parade is billed as the largest parade in San Diego County! Celebrate Thanksgiving as thousands line the streets to watch Santa, marching bands, and more as the parade begins on Main St. at El Cajon Blvd. marching toward First St.

28th annual Encinitas Holiday Street Fair

Where: Downtown Encinitas; Cost: Free

Head out for free fun in Encinitas, including two stages of live entertainment, delicious food, children's rides and games, and more during the Encinitas Holiday Street Fair. Vendors will also be out giving guests the chance to get some holiday shopping done, offering handmade crafts, art, and more!

Taco TKO

Where: Liberty Station; Cost: $55

Help discover San Diego's best taco during an all-you-can-eat taco showdown at Liberty Station! Taco TKO pits local restaurants against each other for the title of "San Diego's Most Awesome Taco," as part of the San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival.