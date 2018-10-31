Exploring San Diego: Things to do Nov. 1 - 4

(Runs Thursday - Saturday) Discover movies that highlight American Indian filmmakers producers, directors, and actors during 2018 San Diego American Indian Film Festival. The festival is packed with exclusive viewings, interactive dialogues with industry professionals, and Q&A sessions after screenings.
(Runs Friday - Sunday) Local craft beer fans can visit participating restaurants, bars, and breweries for special beer releases and events highlighting why San Diego is considered the capital of craft beer.
Halloween may be over but Fall fun is still here! Belmont Park will continue its Boomont Park and Fall Fest this weekend, with free trick-or-treating, costume contests, entertainment, pumpkin painting, and much more.
Community members, police, firefighters, and students will "punch out" racism, bullying, gang violence and mistrust of police on punching bags during their fundraiser for the ABC Foundation at San Diego's Punch Bowl Social.
Ramona's annual art and wine celebration brings together fine art from more than 40 artists and wine tasting from more than a dozen wineries, live auctions, and delicious food from bakers, all benefiting the Ramona HEART Mural project.
Lace up your shoes and hit the pavement to support breast cancer research and awareness during the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. Runners get a special t-shirt and can check out a race expo area before and after the race.
As you set your clocks back this weekend, fall back into the old west during the Gaslamp District's Fallback Festival. The free event offers live entertainment, pony rides, panning for gold, and a historical street fair.