Exploring San Diego: Things to do Nov. 1 - 4

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Now with Halloween over, the fall season is well underway in San Diego.

Continue the fall fun at Belmont Park with Boomont Park and Fall Fest, where guests can still get deals on rides and games and free activities.

Old Town's Dia de Los Muertos also kicks off this week, celebrating family and those who have passed on with ceremonies, food, and music.

Not interested in anything here? Check out the 10News community events calendar for a look at even more things to do!

San Diego Beer Week starts this weekend as well, bringing together special releases and craft beer sessions at your favorite breweries around town.

And remember to fall back this weekend, and what better way than at the Gaslamp District's Fallback Festival!

Here's a look at some weekend happenings around town:

THURSDAY

Old Town's Dia de Los Muertos

Where: Old Town; Cost: Free

(Runs Thursday - Sunday) Old Town will offer tours of more than 40 altars, a candlelight procession, face painting, music and dancing, crafts, and more in their celebration of Dia de Los Muertos.

California's American Indian & Indigenous Film Festival

Where: CSU San Marcos & Pechanga Resort & Casino; Cost: $10

(Runs Thursday - Saturday) Discover movies that highlight American Indian filmmakers producers, directors, and actors during 2018 San Diego American Indian Film Festival. The festival is packed with exclusive viewings, interactive dialogues with industry professionals, and Q&A sessions after screenings.

FRIDAY

San Diego Beer Week

Where: Various locations; Cost: Varies

(Runs Friday - Sunday) Local craft beer fans can visit participating restaurants, bars, and breweries for special beer releases and events highlighting why San Diego is considered the capital of craft beer.

BOOmont Park and Fall Fest

Where: Belmont Park; Cost: Free - $50

Halloween may be over but Fall fun is still here! Belmont Park will continue its Boomont Park and Fall Fest this weekend, with free trick-or-treating, costume contests, entertainment, pumpkin painting, and much more.

SATURDAY

ABC 1,000,000 Punches from the Heart

Where: Punch Bowl Social; Cost: $20

Community members, police, firefighters, and students will "punch out" racism, bullying, gang violence and mistrust of police on punching bags during their fundraiser for the ABC Foundation at San Diego's Punch Bowl Social.

Ramona Art & Wine Festival

Where: Begent Ranch; Cost: $39 - $79

Ramona's annual art and wine celebration brings together fine art from more than 40 artists and wine tasting from more than a dozen wineries, live auctions, and delicious food from bakers, all benefiting the Ramona HEART Mural project.

Escondido Tamale Festival

Where: Grape Day Park; Cost: Free - $40

Celebrate delicious tamales and other Latin cuisine favorites, tamale contests, live entertainment, Hispanic heritage exhibits, and fun activities for kids.

SUNDAY

Susan G. Komen San Diego Race for the Cure

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: $30 - $45

Lace up your shoes and hit the pavement to support breast cancer research and awareness during the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. Runners get a special t-shirt and can check out a race expo area before and after the race.

Fallback Festival

Where: Gaslamp District; Cost: Free

As you set your clocks back this weekend, fall back into the old west during the Gaslamp District's Fallback Festival. The free event offers live entertainment, pony rides, panning for gold, and a historical street fair.

Carlsbad Fall Village Faire

Where: Carlsbad Village; Cost: Free

About 14 blocks of The Village will host a massive street fair with as many as 800 vendors selling unique homemade gifts and delicious foods.