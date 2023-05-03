Exploring San Diego: Things to do May 4 - May 7

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It's Cinco de Mayo weekend, and there is plenty to do in America's Finest City.

Start the weekend early by strolling through the Walk in Art in Hillcrest or get ready to celebrate at the annual Old Town Fiesta Cinco de Mayo event.

Root for the Padres as they take on the Dodgers during their three-day series at Petco Park, or test your endurance at the Spring Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon & Aquabike.

There's something for everyone to do in San Diego this weekend.

THURSDAY

Carlsbad Flower Fields

Where: Carlsbad; Cost: Free - $23

(Runs until May 14) The flowers are in bloom for about six to eight weeks every year — from early March to early May — so be sure to visit and take in the beauty, color, and nature while you can. Tickets are sold online only.

Walk in ART

Where: Hillcrest; Cost: Free

The monthly event is filled with lively entertainment, art, food and music around Hillcrest's Mural Alley. Walk in the ART falls on May 4, so you could see a Mandalorian, catch up with 3CPO, and try a featured cocktail from Mos Eisley.

FRIDAY

Fiesta Old Town Cinco de Mayo

Where: Old Town; Cost: Free

(Friday-Sunday) Kicking off the festivities is Fiesta Cinco de Mayo in Old Town on Saturday, April 30. The celebration will have live music, performances, food, drinks, Lucha Libre wrestling, bustling mercado and activities for the whole family.

An Art Walk Through the Barrio: A Food and Art Exploration of Barrio Logan

Where: Barrio Logan; Cost: $85

Discover Barrio Logan while eating and drinking through one of San Diego’s best-kept secrets. In between tastings, explore the neighborhood loaded with incredible street art and unique boutique shops while learning about the history of the neighborhood with a local guide.

Rooftop Cinema Club

Where: Manchester Grand Hyatt; Cost: $11.25-$25.50

Movie lovers will again enjoy a Hollywood blockbuster high above downtown San Diego. Guests are invited to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a special showing of Pixar's animated film Coco followed by the film that honors the life and legacy of the Queen of Tejano Music: Selena. Seats are on a first-come-first-served basis, and they are encouraged to arrive early to ensure they can select their preferred seats.

SATURDAY

Padres vs Dodgers

Where: Petco Park; Cost: Varies

The Padres take on the Dodgers in a three-day series while sights, sounds and food offerings at America's #1 Ballpark. While there, celebrate Nurse Appreciation Week on Saturday with a limited-edition retractable badge reel (tickets must be purchased through padres.com).

Tacos and Beer Fest

Where: Ramona Outdoor Community Center; Cost: Pre-sale $12, at the door $15

The Ramona Chamber of Commerce presents the First Annual Tacos & Beer Fest. This family-friendly event features food, live music, craft vendors, opportunity drawings and much more.

Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Where: Seaport Village; Cost: free

This free, all-day, family-friendly fiesta will host something for everyone. The highlights include an equestrian showcase led by Rancho La Laguna, where attendees will experience a charrería where charros demonstrate their rodeo talents with choreographed stunts, roping techniques and more. Beautiful performances by Folklórico groups, mariachi, along with other acts throughout the day. There will also be food, drinks, and much more!

SUNDAY

SeaWorld's Seven Seas Craft Beer & Food Festival

Where: SeaWorld San Diego; Costs: Varies

(Runs every weekend until April 30) Nearly 150 food samples, 50 varieties of beer, and 50 varieties of cocktails will be available at SeaWorld's Seven Seas Craft Beer and Food Festival. Food will feature local, sustainable ingredients and cuisine styles from around the world. Guests will also enjoy special festival experiences at three live entertainment venues located throughout the park.

City Ballet's Romeo + Juliet

Where: California Center for the Arts; Cost: $29-$99

Resident Choreographer Elizabeth Wistrich created a new production based on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. The magnificent scenery and costumes evoke Renaissance Italy and Sergei Prokofiev's lush score, played by the City Ballet Orchestra, brings the classic love story to life.

Spring Sprint Triathlon and Duathlon

Where: South Shores Park; Cost: $71- $247

Kick off the triathlon season in San Diego with the Spring Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon & Aquabike. Start off with a calm bay swim, a flat bike ride and a run course. Whether you're an experienced Triathlete, Duathlete, or Aquabike Racer training for the season, or a first-timer looking for a fun race, this one may be for you.

