Exploring San Diego: Things to do May 18-22

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This weekend, enjoy everything San Diego has to offer with live music, mouth-watering food, vintage wine, outdoors, and plenty of independent films.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the North Park Music Fest is bringing together the best entertainment in the neighborhood.

Also, it's that time of the year to revel in the California Wine Festival where people can taste variables of wine from state and local makers.

Here's a look at some things to do this weekend:

WEDNESDAY

GI Film Festival

Where: Balboa Park; Costs: Varies

After two years of virtual screenings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the GI Film Festival will be held in person at the Museum of Photographic Arts. 27 films will have themes that include post-traumatic stress, veteran suicide, women in service, and transitioning to civilian life, as well as highlight experiences from World War I, World War II, Vietnam, and the present day. The festival begins Wednesday, May 18, and continues through Saturday, May 21.

THURSDAY

Roberto Fonseca Concert

Where: La Jolla; Costs: $66 - $83

Pianist Roberto Fonseca is honoring his deep Afro-Cuban roots by putting on two jazz shows at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center. The first show starts at 6:30 p.m. and the second show begins at 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

California Wine Festival

Where: Carlsbad; Costs: $70 – $180

This weekend at Park Hyatt Aviara, wine lovers can taste varietals from local and statewide makers, including Cuvaison from Napa Valley, Adobe Road from Sonoma, and Temecula’s Wilson Creek. The Beachside Wine Festival is the following day where visitors can experience artisanal cheeses, breads, olive oil, as well as shellfish, salads, chocolates, cakes, and a live band that will keep the beat for this all-day feast. The two-day festival will run from Friday, May 20 to Saturday, May 21.

The San Diego International Shortsfest

Where: Del Mar; Costs: $29 - $79

ShortsFest, which is the shorter sibling of the San Diego International Film Festival, will have a variety of genres (animation, documentary, indie) that all aim to showcase the art of cinema in 30 minutes or less. The film festival will run from Friday, May 20 to Sunday, May 22.

Lake Jennings Catfish Opener

Where: Lakeside/East County; Costs: $4 - $12

Fishers and catfish lovers, here's your chance! Lake Jennings will be pumping the lake with 1,750 pounds of catfish for the opener. Even if you are not into fishing, visitors can take a nice hike or relax. The event starts Friday, May 20, and runs until Sunday, May 22. The hours are Friday (3 p.m. to midnight), Saturday (6 a.m. to midnight), and Sunday (6 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

SATURDAY

San Diego Century Bicycle Tour 2022

Where: North County/Cardiff; Costs: Varies

Want to take on a challenging and rewarding experience by cycling some of San Diego's most scenic routes? Riders of all levels can choose to take on three journeys by picking 33, 67, or 102.5 miles.

Fiesta del Sol

Where: Solana Beach; Costs: FREE

Check out one of Southern California's best free festivals by hitting up Fiesta del Sol! The two-day annual beachside festival, which is being held at Fletcher Cove Park, runs from Saturday, May 21 to Sunday, May 22. The hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

North Park Music Fest

Where: North Park; Costs: Varies

Hear performances by local bands such as Tulengua, Little Hurricane, and Wavves. Not only will there be plenty of food at this two-day event, but there will be drinks and snow cones. The music fest will run from Saturday, May 21 to Sunday, May 22. The hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Festival of Cars

Where: Broadway Pier/Downtown San Diego; Costs: $15 – $50

Calling all car lovers! The San Diego Festival of Cars will be showcasing custom cars from imports, exotics, classics to American muscle, low riders, trucks, and the hottest new model cars. There will also be a car cruise down Harbor Drive after the show. The festival will have car models, DJ entertainment, general and food vendors.