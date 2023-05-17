Exploring San Diego: Things to do May 18-21

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Sunny days are ahead, and America's Finest City is bustling with festivals, marathons, baseball and much more!

The Ocean Beach Kite Festival returns this weekend with several activities and kite flying on Saturday.

Catch a game at America's #1 ballpark and watch your San Diego Padres will take on the Boston Red Soxs in a three-day series.

Lace up your running shoes for this year's Navy's Bay Bridge Run/Walk from downtown San Diego over the Coronado Bridge, offering runners unique views of the area.

Check out some other events and activities happening this weekend:

THURSDAY

San Diego International Fringe Festival

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: Free- $10

(May 18-28) The annual San Diego Fringe Festival returns to Balboa Park this week, bringing the beautiful, the bizarre and the unexpected to America's Finest City. Artists are free to perform what they want and shows run 45-60 minutes.

"Xanadu" the Musical

Where: SDMT Stage; Cost: $25-$70

(Wednesday-Sunday) Tie up your roller skates, pump up the glitter and get hip to the muses in Xanadu! This musical adaptation of the 1980 film Xanadu follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse Kara who descends from Mt. Olympus to Venice Beach, Calif., in the 1980s to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny. But when Kara falls in forbidden love with Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation

and chaos ensues.

FRIDAY

Gaslamp Divas at Mezé Greek Fusion

Where: The Gaslamp; Cost: $10

The Meze Greek Fusion will glamorize Friday nights with a live drag performance by the Gaslamp Divas. Come see live performances by Mariah Carey Carrie, a world-renowned Mariah Carey impersonator; Lau Farrow, the reigning Miss Gay Universe; Ange Fairfax, the former empress of Court de San Diego; and more artists.

Craig Robinson LIVE!

Where: The American Comedy Co. San Diego; Cost: $35

The hilarious Craig Robinson has been seen on NBC's The Office, Knocked Up, This Is The End, Hot Tub Time Machine 2, Mr. Robinson on NBC, Ghosted on FOX and more.

San Diego Padres vs. Boston Red Sox

Where: Petco Park; Cost: Varies

Join the Padres as they take on the Red Soxs at America's #1 Ballpark.

SATURDAY

Ocean Beach Kite Festival

Where: Robb Athletic Field; Cost: Free

This annual family-friendly event is the oldest running children's kite festival in the U.S. Come out and enjoy free kite making, decorating and flying. There will also be games, an off-street fair, food, live music and much more.

La Jolla Half Marathon and Shores 5K

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: $54-$119

The marathon is one of San Diego's picturesque and gorgeous races. It begins at the Del Mar Fairgrounds and follows a scenic coastal route before reaching the challenging climb to the summit of Torry Pines State Park. From there, it rolls atop the Torrey Pines mesa through residential La Jolla Shores and ends at La Jolla Cove.

Pupapalooza

Where: Second Chance Beer Co.; Cost: Free - $125

Join Second Chance Beer Co., Puppy Picnic Co., and The Animal Pad for a day full of beer, dog adoptions, pop-up shopping, a live DJ, photo ops and much more!

SUNDAY

2023 Wine Festival

Where: Bernardo Winery; Cost: $80

Join the San Diego County Vintners Association for the annual Vitners Wine Festival. Spend the day doing unlimited wine tasting and a charcuterie, live music and a silent auction. This is the only festival to exclusively feature San Diego County wines.

Haydn Voyages: Music at the Maritime

Where: Maritime Museum of San Diego; Cost: $10-$60

The program journeys through Haydn's Vienna and London to Caroline Shaw’s musical depiction of the grounds of Washington DC’s Dumbarton Oaks and Max Vinetz’s work inspired by a cross-country journey.

Navy's Bay Bridge Run/Walk

Where: Downtown San Diego; Cost: Varies

The annual run hosted by the Navy Region Southwest Morale, Welfare and Recreation Program is a unique four-mile run/walk that takes participants from downtown San Diego over the Coronado Bay Bridge to Coronado's Tidelands Park. Runners will receive a finishers medal and t-shirt and can enjoy sponsor booths. They will also be eligible for drawing prizes and complimentary transportation back to downtown San Diego.