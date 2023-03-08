Exploring San Diego: Things to do March 9-12

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – From film festivals to wine tasting to fulfilling a dream to becoming the next dancing queen, there's always something new happening around San Diego.

Runners, get on your mark! The annual San Diego Leprechaun Run will surely get you in the mood for St. Patrick's Day next week.

Catch a film at the San Diego Film Festival with films from Latin America, the U.S. and Spain.

There's something for everyone happening around America's Finest City this weekend.

THURSDAY

30th San Diego Latino Film Festival

Where: AMC Mission Valley and Digital Gym CINEMA; Cost: $50-$300

The San Diego Latino Film Festival is celebrating 30 years this year with an 11-day celebration featuring over 160 films from Latin America, the United States, and Spain. The festival will also have opening/closing parties, the 5th Annual Sabor Latino – Food, Beer & Wine Festival, Q&A sessions with visiting filmmakers, free student screenings, and more.

MANIA: The ABBA Tribute

Where: Balboa Theatre; Cost: $35-$75

Get ready to dust off your dancing shoes and get ready to enjoy all your favorite ABBA hits. The concert includes all the smash hits from the iconic Swedish band.

FRIDAY

Cherry Blossom Festival

Where: Japanese Friendship Garden; Cost: $12-$14

(Friday-Sunday) The Cherry Blossom Festival returns to celebrate the annual Japanese tradition of hanami. The garden will host a variety of daily performances and activities for the whole family, shopping, a tea garden, shopping and a sake and beer garden.

Under a Baseball Sky

Where: The Old Globe Theater; Cost: Varies

From José Cruz González, author of American Mariachi comes a Globe-commissioned story about baseball’s deep roots in the Mexican American community. In the story, a troublemaker named Teo is put to work cleaning up a vacant lot belonging to an elderly neighbor leading to the two forming a bond forged in history and America’s pastime.

SATURDAY

World of Orchids

Where: San Diego Botanic Garden; Cost: $10-$18

(March 11-April 19) The San Diego Botanic Garden will host the third annual spring orchid showcase called World of Orchids. The exhibit features a state-of-the-art, 8,000 square feet, glass-enclosed facility – the Dickinson Family Education Conservatory by SDBG’s highly awarded Artist-in-Residence, René van Rems, AIFD, who serves as creative Director for the exhibit for the third year in a row. The impressive orchid specimens, locally bred hybrids, and rare species plants are displayed in unique and unexpected ways.

San Diego Leprechaun Run

Where: Downtown Pacific Beach; Cost: Varies

The 5th Annual San Diego Leprechaun Run 5K & Kids 1K will take runners through downtown Pacific Beach. All participants will receive a Leprechaun Run t-shirt, finisher medal, chip timing, free photos and a complimentary drink.

SUNDAY

Beyond King Tut:The Immersive Experience

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: $32 - $80

This highly anticipated exhibition combines the power of cinematic storytelling and soaring imagery to invite visitors into the golden king’s world like never before. The multi-gallery, multi-sensory exhibition whisks guests on a time-traveling adventure to Ancient Egypt.

Family Winemakers

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: $55

The Family Winemakers will host its annual tasting of family-produced and hard-to-find California wines with varietals or blends from California’s famed appellations.