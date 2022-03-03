Exploring San Diego: Things to do March 3 - 6

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This first weekend of March is packed with some great opportunities to get outside and enjoy that springtime weather.

The Carlsbad Flower Fields are open once again for the season. Head down and take in the sights and smells of Spring in North San Diego County.

CRSSD Fest has become a San Diego's own premier festival for electronic dance music. The two-day festival kicks off Saturday at Waterfront Park.

And, of course, what would a San Diego weekend be without some delicious food and craft beer? Yeah, there's always plenty of that to be had.

Check out some events and activities happening this weekend:

THURSDAY

Carlsbad Flower Fields

Where: Carlsbad; Cost: $5 - $20

(Runs until May 8) The flowers are in bloom for about six to eight weeks every year — from early March to early May — so be sure to visit and take in the beauty, color, and nature while you can. Tickets are sold online only.

FRIDAY

SeaWorld's Seven Seas Craft Beer & Food Festival

Where: Mission Bay; Cost: Varies

(Runs every weekend until May 1) Nearly 150 food samples, 50 varieties of beer, and 50 varieties of cocktails will be available at SeaWorld's Seven Seas Craft Beer and Food Festival. Food will feature local, sustainable ingredients and cuisine styles from around the world. Guest will also enjoy special festival experiences at three live entertainment venues located throughout the park.

San Diego Seals Home Opener

Where: Pechanga Arena; Cost: $15 - $90

Professional lacrosse returns to San Diego as the Seals are set to take on the Calgary Roughnecks. Theme nights appealing to fans of all ages will be revealed in the near future.

The Seals will play each division opponent three times in hopes of clinching the West Division title.

Gem Faire

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: $7

(Friday - Sunday) Clean out that jewelry box! More than 70 vendors will be at the Del Mar Fairgrounds showcasing some of the most beautiful gems around, as well as providing jewelry cleanings, ring sizing, and other gem services!

SATURDAY

CRSSD Festival

Where: Waterfront Park; Cost: $125 - $250

(Saturday - Sunday) CRSSD Festival returns to Waterfront Park with three stages of performances throughout the day and into the night along the bay. Head out for music from Glass Animals, SOFI TUKKER, Four Tet, Get Real, Adam Beyer, and more.

Garth Brooks Concert

Where: Petco Park; Cost: $94 and up

Some San Diegans won't be coming home until the sun comes up. Country music star Garth Brooks is set to perform at Petco Park this March in his only west coast stop on his Stadium Tour.

SUNDAY

The Homecoming

Where: North Coast Repertory Theatre; Cost: $62 and up

(Runs until Mar. 27) The Tony-award winning play by Nobel Laureate Harold Pinter delves into one family’s issues with toxic masculinity, power, sexuality and self-identity that are still debated today.

JoJo at House of Blues

Where: Downtown San Diego; Cost: $25 and up

Take it back to the early 2000s with pop star JoJo. She best known for hits like “Leave (Get Out)” and "Get it poppin" and her latest single, “Worst (I Assume)."