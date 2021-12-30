Watch
CRSSD’s spring lineup returns to Waterfront Park for first time since March 2020

Keiki-Lani Knudsen
Posted at 3:19 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 18:19:23-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There has been a recent rise of San Diego event cancellations due to the COVID-19 omicron variant like SDCCU's Holiday Bowl — but CRSSD Festival isn’t one of them.

The festival's spring 2022 lineup - announced this week - brings heavy dance hitters Glass Animals, SOFI TUKKER, Four Tet, Get Real, and Adam Byer. More than 30 acts are confirmed for the March 5 and 6 show.

Organizers for the major electronic music festival; which brings tens of thousands of fans to Waterfront Park; confirmed that the event will follow all current state and local COVID-19 guidelines in place at the time of the event.

This is the first spring edition of the two-day festival since the pandemic started in March 2020.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. online. Ticket prices have not been announced yet, but are expected to be released in the next few days. The event is 21 and over.

CRSSD Festival 2022

