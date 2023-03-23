Exploring San Diego: Things to do March 23-26

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - From sampling the diverse food and drink offerings around the county to rooting on the Aztecs, there's plenty to do around San Diego this weekend.

Runners can get ready to get a unique view of San Diego during this weekend's San Diego Half Marathon & Padres 5K, while others can take a nice stroll through the San Diego Botanic Gardens.

Whatever you plan to do, there's always something for everyone happening around America's Finest City this weekend.

THURSDAY

Taste of Third

Where: Chula Vista; Cost: $40-$45

Prepare to raise your glasses and forks for the annual Taste of Third returns to downtown Chula Vista. Participants will stroll through the neighborhood, enjoying delicious bites and sips while listening to live music.

Duck Dive

Where: Pacific Beach; Cost: Varies

Gear up for this weekend's Sweet 16 and Elite 8 March Madness games with food and drink specials all weekend. College basketball fans can enjoy a specialty platter great for sharing that consists of Fried Pickles, Chicken Wings, Calamari, Garlic Parm Duck Fat Fries, and dipping sauces.

FRIDAY

World of Orchids

Where: San Diego Botanic Garden; Cost: $10-$18

(March 11-April 19) The San Diego Botanic Garden will host the third annual spring orchid showcase called World of Orchids. The exhibit features a state-of-the-art, 8,000 square feet, glass-enclosed facility – the Dickinson Family Education Conservatory by SDBG’s highly awarded Artist-in-Residence, René van Rems, AIFD, who serves as creative Director for the exhibit for the third year in a row. The impressive orchid specimens, locally bred hybrids, and rare species plants are displayed in unique and unexpected ways.

8th Annual New Play Festival

Where: Black Box Theater; Cost: $5-$15

The performance will include eight short plays written and directed by City College students featuring feuding art students, aging witches, a former cyclist haunted by her past, two survivors at the end of the world, and much more!

SATURDAY

The Cherry Orchard at North Coast Repertory Theatre

Where: North Coast Repertory Theatre; Cost: $57.00 to $68.00—Seniors, students, military, and educators discount

"Anton Chekhov’s beloved masterwork is a rich tapestry of the human condition woven into a humorous and haunting tale. With universal themes of societal upheaval, love, loss, grief, envy, and ambition, THE CHERRY ORCHARD remains as relevant and powerful today as it was when it first premiered in 1903."

San Diego Restaurant Week

Where: San Diego County and Arts Center; Cost: Varies

San Diego Restaurant Week, presented by the California Restaurant Association, returns for its 20th year with over 100 restaurants across 30+ neighborhoods for eight days of dining. The event invites diners to "Spring into Flavor," with diverse menus packed with flavor and special fixed pricing for hungry locals from March 25 – April 2.

SUNDAY

San Diego Half Marathon & Padres 5K

WHERE: PETCO Park; COST: Varies

The 12th annual San Diego Half Marathon 5K, 10K and 5K takes runners through the waterfront, four historic communities, three beautiful parks, downtown and ends in the Gaslamp.

Groove and Gratitude

Where: The original 40 Brewing; Cost: $28

Symbols from the Sun

The Original 40 Brewing Company and Symbols from the Sun team up to host Groove and Gratitude, a disco-themed yoga and journaling exercise session with Cassandra Aronow, who is Yoga Alliance RYT 200 certified and Reiki Master certified. Participants are encouraged to wear groovy disco-themed attire, and the class will feature a mixture of 60s and 70s music.