Exploring San Diego: Things to do March 21 - 25

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - It's a great weekend to eat, drink, or run your way around San Diego.

The LPGA Kia Classic returns to Carlsbad, where returning champ Mirim Lee will look to reclaim her crown from Lydia Ko, Paula Creamer, Stacy Lewis, Michelle Wie, and others.

Cirque du Soleil is back in town as well with their Crystal show, featuring gravity-defying performances across Valley View Casino Center.

The Banker's Hill Art and Craft Beer, Temecula Bluegrass, and Seven Seas Craft Beer and Food festivals also return to the county, giving fans of brews, tunes, and amazing artwork something to look forward to.

If you're looking to get active, two 5K events benefiting San Diego causes are also happening this weekend around San Diego.

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend:

THURSDAY

LPGA Kia Classic

Where: Park Hyatt Aviara Resort; Cost: $40 - $150

(Thursday to Sunday) See some of the best female golfers in the world compete in Carlsbad throughout the week at the LPGA Kia Classic. Fans can expect to see 2017 champ Mirim Lee, Lydia Ko, Paula Creamer, Stacy Lewis, Michelle Wie, and Lexi Thompson.

Cirque du Soleil: Crystal

Where: Valley View Casino Center; Cost: $68 - $80

(Thursday to Sunday) World-class skaters and acrobats will call Valley View Casino Center home for Cirque du Soleil's Crystal. Watch as performers challenge the laws of gravity with never-before-seen moves and stunts.

FRIDAY

6th annual Bankers Hill Art & Craft Beer Festival

Where: The Abbey; Cost: $31.60

Two levels of The Abbey will be clad in artwork and craft beer this weekend. The festival will showcase a range of San Diego beers and restaurants alongside a popup gallery of local artists' work. Guests will enjoy tasters of brews and bites while supporting local art.

Temecula Valley Bluegrass Festival

Where: Tucalota Creek Ranch; Cost: $25 – $195

(Friday to Sunday) Temecula's three-day bluegrass showcase brings the sweet sounds of bluegrass to the area while supporting music education programs. Enjoy food, family-fun activities, and music from Get Down Boys, Chris Cerna & the Bluegrass Republic, Prairie Sky, and others.

SATURDAY

Spring Home Home Decor, Gift, & Craft Show

Where: La Mesa Community Center; Cost: Free

(Friday to Saturday) Check out handcrafted crafts and gifts perfect for springtime, Easter, and Mother's Day, created by local artisans. La Mesa's craft show features wood products, jewelry, baked goods, home decor, soaps, pillows, antiques and more.

Race for Autism

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: $28 - $40

Throw on your running shoes and be a hero. All proceeds from San Diego's Race for Autism benefits programs, services, outreach efforts, and other initiatives in San Diego. Participants can run or walk the 5K event or even race from home.

SUNDAY

Seven Seas Craft Beer & Food Festival

Where: SeaWorld San Diego; Cost: $20 - $65, plus park admission

(Saturday to Sunday) Sample your way around the world at SeaWorld's international festival of food and brews. Live music will play guests through the culinary delights, featuring dishes created with fresh, sustainable ingredients from world-class chefs.

Bright Futures 5K

Where: Embarcadero Marina Park South; Cost: $5 - $40

Run or walk in the inaugural Bright Futures 5K to benefit local homeless shelters via Interfaith Community Services. All proceeds serve local homeless causes.

