Exploring San Diego: Things to do March 15 - 18

Where: San Diego Humane Society, San Luis Rey; Cost: $55
Love your pet? Show it on the walls of your home! Take a step-by-step instructional course in painting your beloved pet while helping benefit the San Diego Humane Society in Oceanside. Supplies included and well-behaved children are welcomed.
(Runs until March 25) The San Diego Latino Film Festival will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year, featuring flicks celebrating Latino culture and issues. The festival includes the 3rd Annual Sabor Latino Food, Beer and Wine Festival, daily concerts and performances.
Where: Karl Strauss Brewery, Pacific Beach; Cost: Free admission
The San Diego Music Awards will kick off at Karl Strauss, featuring music by nominees Matt Smith Neu Jazz Trio, The Routine, and The Verigolds. Guests can enjoy the release of the brewery's Isomerizer IPA in can form as well!
(Runs Friday and Sunday) NCAA March Madness gets underway in San Diego, with the first and second rounds hosted by SDSU at Viejas Arena. Teams from Marshall, Murray State, Wichita State, West Virginia, Auburn, Clemson, Charleston, and New Mexico State will play.
More than 120 floats, bands, dancers, and organizations will march down Fifth Ave. to kick off St. Patrick's Day in San Diego. The massive parade will be followed by a festival in Balboa Park featuring entertainment across multiple stages.
San Diego ShamROCK is back with a St. Patrick's Day bash in the Gaslamp District featuring DJs, bands, dancers, and more. More than 20,000 attendees are expected to raise a glass of green beer and partake in the celebration.
Help the Make-A-Wish Foundations and indulge your sweet tooth during San Diego's Hot Chocolate run! The race starts and finishes at Petco Park and runners will get a special technical pullover, delicious looking medal, and chocolate goodies.
Check out all the delicious pastries and master chef-crafted cakes at the San Diego Cake Show. Local bakers and amateur chefs will also be in attendance to offer a variety of demonstrations and classes for crafting the perfect cake.