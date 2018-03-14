Exploring San Diego: Things to do March 15 - 18

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - St. Patrick's Day weekend is upon San Diego and locals will be are set to celebrate with tunes and brews.

San Diego's famous St. Patrick's Day Parade kicks off on Saturday morning on Fifth Ave., followed by a festival in Balboa Park with dancing, music, and more.

Later in the day, ShamROCK 2018 will take over San Diego's Gaslamp District with music around every turn and green beer aplenty.

Outside of the holiday celebrations, the San Diego Latino Film Festival starts this week, offering flicks focusing on Latino culture and issues.

The San Diego Music Awards will also celebrate the start of their awards with a pre-party in Pacific Beach.

THURSDAY

Paint Your Pet

Where: San Diego Humane Society, San Luis Rey; Cost: $55

Love your pet? Show it on the walls of your home! Take a step-by-step instructional course in painting your beloved pet while helping benefit the San Diego Humane Society in Oceanside. Supplies included and well-behaved children are welcomed.

San Diego Latino Film Festival

Where: AMC Fashion Valley; Cost: $8.50

(Runs until March 25) The San Diego Latino Film Festival will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year, featuring flicks celebrating Latino culture and issues. The festival includes the 3rd Annual Sabor Latino Food, Beer and Wine Festival, daily concerts and performances.

FRIDAY

San Diego Music Awards Pre-party

Where: Karl Strauss Brewery, Pacific Beach; Cost: Free admission

The San Diego Music Awards will kick off at Karl Strauss, featuring music by nominees Matt Smith Neu Jazz Trio, The Routine, and The Verigolds. Guests can enjoy the release of the brewery's Isomerizer IPA in can form as well!

March Madness

Where: Viejas Arena; Cost: $80

(Runs Friday and Sunday) NCAA March Madness gets underway in San Diego, with the first and second rounds hosted by SDSU at Viejas Arena. Teams from Marshall, Murray State, Wichita State, West Virginia, Auburn, Clemson, Charleston, and New Mexico State will play.

SATURDAY

St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: Free

More than 120 floats, bands, dancers, and organizations will march down Fifth Ave. to kick off St. Patrick's Day in San Diego. The massive parade will be followed by a festival in Balboa Park featuring entertainment across multiple stages.

ShamROCK 2018

Where: Gaslamp District; Cost: $55- $120

San Diego ShamROCK is back with a St. Patrick's Day bash in the Gaslamp District featuring DJs, bands, dancers, and more. More than 20,000 attendees are expected to raise a glass of green beer and partake in the celebration.

SUNDAY

Hot Chocolate 15K and 5K Race

Where: Petco Park; Cost: $54 - $79

Help the Make-A-Wish Foundations and indulge your sweet tooth during San Diego's Hot Chocolate run! The race starts and finishes at Petco Park and runners will get a special technical pullover, delicious looking medal, and chocolate goodies.

San Diego Cake Show

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: $12

Check out all the delicious pastries and master chef-crafted cakes at the San Diego Cake Show. Local bakers and amateur chefs will also be in attendance to offer a variety of demonstrations and classes for crafting the perfect cake.

