Exploring San Diego: Things to do March 1 - 4

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - It's the perfect weekend to get out and enjoy San Diego!

The 10th annual San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering returns to Petco Park, packing the ballpark with more than 130 free exhibits. The expo will give attendees hands-on opportunities and experiments centered around STEM education.

Seaport Village will also host the free Spring Busker Festival, featuring professional street performers displaying their incredible talents and acts that are sure to amaze.

Comedian Jeff Dunham and San Diego Film Festival will also headline this weekend.

Here's a look at what's going on around San Diego this weekend:

THURSDAY

Jeff Dunham

Where: Valley View Casino Center; Cost: $50

Comedian Jeff Dunham brings his talent for many identities to Valley View Casino Center with his Passively Aggressive tour. Dunham's show will take on a special plot, as his cohorts Walter, Achmed the Dead Terrorist, Bubba J, and Peanut consider bringing a new member into their lives.

San Diego Film Week 2018

Where: Museum of Photographic Arts; Cost: $10 - $200

(Thursday - Sunday) San Diego's ten-day celebration of cinema will feature more than 100 local, national, and international films at the Museum of Photographic Arts and other locations around San Diego. The festival also includes workshops, parties, and panels.

FRIDAY

33rd annual Spring Home Garden Show

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: Free - $9

(Friday - Sunday) The famous Spring Home Garden Show returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds this weekend, packed with design ideas, home-improvement experts, and products to help you spruce up your home this season.

Cinema Under the Stars: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Where: 4040 Goldfinch Street, Mission Hills; Cost: $17 - $20

(Friday - Saturday) Get ready for Oscar Sunday with a special viewing of "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," nominated for best picture at this year's awards. The screening takes place in Mission Hills under the stars!

SATURDAY

10th annual San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

Where: Petco Park; Cost: Free

(Saturday - Sunday) Petco Park will be transformed into one of the largest one-day science expos in the U.S. on Saturday, featuring more than 130 exhibits with hands-on learning opportunities and experiments for kids. Better yet, admission is free.

8th annual Finish Chelsea's Run 5K Walk/Run

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: $10 - $50

Hit the ground running or walking in honor of Chelsea King during the annual Finish Chelsea's Run 5K. The race will also feature a family festival, children's activities, and entertainment. The event benefit's the Chelsea’s Light Foundation.

SUNDAY

Spring Busker Festival

Where: Seaport Village; Cost: Free

(Saturday - Sunday) Southern California's only Busker (street performer) festival returns to Seaport Village, where guests can watch professional performers from across the country display bizarre talents from sword swallowing and knife throwing to pogo stick tricks and juggling on unicycles.

BrunchCon San Diego

Where: Port Pavillion Broadway Pier; Cost: $45 - $85

Fans of eating after breakfast but before lunch are in luck this weekend, as BrunchCon comes to San Diego. Entry to the convention gets guests a bite from each of the 30 vendors in attendance, and access to open Mimosa and Bloody Mary bars.

For even more weekend events happening in San Diego County, check out the 10News event calendar.