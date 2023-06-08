Exploring San Diego: Things to do June 8-11

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There's plenty of fun to be had in San Diego County with all the entertaining attractions it has to offer, especially during the summer!

San Diego’s honorary kickoff to summer is returning to the Del Mar Fairgrounds this month. A courageous county fair-themed 'Get Out There' will feature rides, shopping, exhibits, live music, activities, and so much more.

Illustrious entertainers Diana Ross and Janet Jackson will be stopping through America's Finest City as well.

There are plenty of movies, festivals, art shows, concerts, and tastings to check out this weekend.

THURSDAY

San Diego County Fair

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: &12 - $20, FREE for 5 and under

After a successful & heroic festival last year, the San Diego County Fair is back! This year's theme: Get Out There! Visitors will enjoy popular fair food, rides, concerts, games, and a special exhibit featuring interactive activities where fairgoers can test their own adventurous skills.

Rooftop Cinema Club

Where: Manchester Grand Hyatt; Cost: $17 - $25

Movie lovers will again be able to enjoy a Hollywood blockbuster high above downtown San Diego. There's something for everyone, from romantic comedies to classic horror films to kid-friendly films. Guests receive wireless headphones, new lounge seats, food, drinks, and games.

Wine Dinner with Paso Robles's Tablas Creek Vineyard

Where: Solana Beach; Costs: Varies

Vino Carta is hosting a Wine Dinner with Paso Robles’s Tablas Creek Vineyard and the in-house kitchen team of Long Story Short from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. Five Tablas Creek wines will be available for pairings by the glass: 2022 Patelin Blanc, 2021 Roussanne, 2022 Patelin Rosé, 2020 Grenache Noir, and 2021 Cote de Tablas Rouge. Tablas Creek National Sales Manager Darren Delmore will be on hand to discuss the wine that comes from its Regenerative Organic Certified™ estate vineyard. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made here.

FRIDAY

SD Beer Weekend

Where: Various Locations; Cost:

(Friday - Sunday) Celebrate 25 years of San Diego beer by visiting more than 40 independent local craft breweries. Some of the participating breweries include AleSmith Brewing Co., Belching Beaver, Coronado Brewing Co. Bay Park, Helia Brewing Co., Karl Strauss, and more. Each brewery will have commemorative glasses for sale.

Moonshine Beach's Summer Jam Concert Series

Where: Pacific Beach; Cost: Varies

The event features an electrifying lineup of top-notch country music performers at its Summer Jam Concert Series at Moonshine Beach. There will also be drink specials, including 24oz tall cans of Coors Banquet, Coors Light, and Topo Chico Hard Seltzer all for $12.

Summer Movies in the Park

Where: Pine Valley County Park

(Friday - Saturday) Cinema and sunsets have returned to San Diego with Summer Movies in the Park. Families can enjoy films across multiple parks throughout the county.

SATURDAY

Nighttime Zoo at the San Diego Zoo

Where: San Diego Zoo; Cost: Included with admission

This family-friendly event offers visitors a different perspective of the zoo. From global rhythms and spectacular entertainment to one-of-a-kind moments with your favorite wildlife after dark., there's something for everyone.

United States Police & Fire Champions

Where: Various locations (Runs until June 23) Law enforcement and firefighters, from across the country will converge in San Diego to compete in Olympic-style sports. Each competition will be held at 30 different venues around San Diego County. The sporting events include hockey, basketball, shotgun, dodgeball, surfing, billiards, TCA, flag football, and more.

San Diego Brew Festival

Where: NTC Park at Liberty Station; Cost: $50 - $65

The event will feature over 70 breweries, 200 beers, 10 of San Diego’s best food trucks as well as cover bands and lawn games. Your ticket gets you unlimited tastings, with one-hour early admission and specialty pours during the first hour for the VIP option.

Summer Kick-Off Party

Where: Oceanside's Brick Hotel; Costs: Varies

Cococabana is hosting its Summer Kick-Off Party beginning at 3:00 p.m. with sounds from DJs Boys Don’t Disco, Jimbo James, Paul Najera, Tyler Chase, and We. For reservations or VIP inquiries, contact info@cococabanaoceanside.com.

SUNDAY

Janet Jackson: Together Again Tour

Where: Chula Vista; Costs: Varies

Pop legend Janet Jackson will be performing at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre alongside iconic rapper Ludacris.

DIANA ROSS: The Music Legacy Tour 2023

Where: The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park; Costs: Varies

The Music Legacy Tour 2023 will showcase iconic #1 chart toppers featuring hit-after-hit from Diana Ross’ solo career catalog and as the lead singer of The Supremes. Fans can expect to be captivated by timeless hits such as “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”, “Stop! In the Name of Love”, “Upside Down”, “I’m Coming Out”, “Reach Out and Touch”, “Endless Love” and many more.

Sip and Shop Market at Mavericks Beach Club

Where: Pacific Beach; Costs: Varies

Stop by for a big sale on Frankies Bikinis from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m, and shop other local small businesses including Dippin’ Daisy’s, Eyetruzure, Bouluci Boutique, Soul Aesthetics, Wild & Bloom Beauty, and Just June Co. The Sip and Shop Market is an all-ages event, but those under 21 years of age must be accompanied by a guardian.