Exploring San Diego: Things to do June 30 - July 4

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Sip, savor and party your way through the holiday weekend San Diego!

Lots of things going on in America's Finest city, Fourth of July celebrations, concerts and craft beer.

Plus, take a trip to the Comic-Con Museum as Spider-Man is brought to life!

Here are just some of the things happening this weekend:

THURSDAY

San Diego County Fair

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: &12 - $20, FREE for 5 and under

It's your last weekend to hit up the San Diego County Fair! This year's theme: Heroes ReUnite! Visitors will enjoy popular fair food, rides, concerts, games, and there will be a special exhibit featuring interactive activities where fairgoers can test their own superpowers.

FRIDAY

Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition

Where: Comic-Con Museum San Diego; Cost: $18 - $30

Visitors will get the chance to explore the history of the famous web-slinger through original artwork, interactive installations, movie props, one-of-a-kind artifacts and more. Spider-Man has always stood out from (and swung above) the crowd and now is your chance to find out why!

Apple Camp

Where: Fashion Valley Mall & UTC Mall; Cost: Free

(Friday & Saturday) Get ready for a family adventure to celebrate planet Earth. Join other campers ages 8 to 12 at the Apple Store for a storytelling journey to create a comic book by taking photos and drawing on iPad.

Outdoor Music Series

Where: Liberty Station; Cost: Free

The event features an amazing roster of local musicians that appeal to all music lovers. Guests are invited to wander and explore the Arts District while enjoying the outdoor musical performances with friends and family.

SATURDAY

Little Italy Summer Film Festival

Where: Amici Park Amphitheater; Cost: $10 donation encouraged

Bring a picnic, snacks, and a blanket and enjoy an Italian film under the stars. Saturday night's film will be Ammore e Malavita, complete with English subtitles. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., film begins at 8 p.m.

Crown City Classic

Where: Coronado Tidelands Park; Cost: FREE to watch, $20 - $70 to participate

Runners and walkers will gather to celebrate one of San Diego’s iconic 4th of July traditions and run a 12k or 5k. There's also a half-mile Kids Race for children age 10 and under.

First Saturday

Where: 404 Euclid Avenue; Cost: FREE

On the first Saturday of every month, the Women's Museum of California opens its doors to the public. Enjoy free admission to the Education Center from 11:00 - 4:00. First Saturdays include activities for all ages, storytime in our Free Feminist Library, special monthly offerings, and more.

Distilled: San Diego Spirit & Cocktail Festival

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: $35 - $130

Gather your friends to enjoy this one-day festival offering quarter-ounce tastes of award-winning spirits from across the globe and one-ounce tastes of cocktails. Your ticket includes admission into the San Diego County Fair.

SUNDAY

Oceanside Fireworks Show

Where: SoCal Soccer Complex at El Corazon

Start off your Independence Day celebration a day early by bringing a beach chair and the whole family to enjoy Oceanside Fireworks Show. Fireworks will begin at 9:00 p.m. There will be food available beginning at 5:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Celebrate July 4

Where: Various locations

There are several firework displays in honor of Independence Day happening across San Diego County. Check out our list here.

