Exploring San Diego: Things to do June 24 - 27

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The first weekend of summer features a variety of activities San Diegans can enjoy.

Experience a group of the finest Jazz musicians against San Diego’s downtown skyline at sunset. Balboa Park is a place of beauty and culture, with a rich history. Learn about the architecture, the landscaping and greenery, or stories of the Park from an expert.

Plus, cheer pro racers at one of Southern California's largest cycling events rolling through Barrio Logan.

Whether you're looking to enjoy the sunshine or are planning to stay inside, check out one of these fun events happening across San Diego County.

THURSDAY

Sunset Poolside Jazz

Where: The Westgate Hotel; Cost: $15, minimum $25 purchase of food and beverages

Soak up the summer in true downtown style with an outdoor Sunset Poolside Jazz performance. Charlie Arbelaez Quartet will kick off the summer series at 6:30. p.m. The series, which runs through September 23, features additional jazz performances by Lori Bell Trio, Holly Hofmann, Jessi Carr Quartet, Rose Mallett, and Rob Thorsen Trio.

Explore a Cultural Treasure

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: $34 and up

Balboa Park has a bit of everything, including grand architecture, diverse museums, cultural institutions, and captivating gardens. Guest will get a full overview of the park and its rich history on this walking tour that explores how the park has become a symbol of the city. Guest will also visit spots that even locals don’t know about.

FRIDAY

Outdoor Comedy

Where: Chula Vista; Cost: Free

The shows feature a diverse mix of headliners and new talent in a clean show that’s always standing room only. The show is free, no cover, no minimum, but bring some cash; a hat gets passed at the end.

Once on This Island Musical

Where: Vista; Cost: $17 and up

Rediscover the magic of live theater with Moonlight Amphitheatre’s re-opening production of Once On This Island. This groundbreaking musical is about a fearless peasant girl searching for her place in the world and ready to risk it all for love.

SATURDAY

Caffeine Crawl

Where: Various locations; Cost: $34 and up

The Annual Caffeine Crawl is back, featuring 22 different local coffee, tea, and chocolate shops on eight different routes over two days. Choose your crawl, then on that day you’ll meet your guide at the starting point, where you’ll self-drive to four to five different shops. At each, you’ll receive a sample beverage and an educational demo or presentation, plus some surprise additions along the way. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.

Barrio Logan Grand Prix

Where: Barrio Logan

Barrio Logan's annual grand prix brings back pro racers, top-level amateurs, a free kid's cycling event, and community walk. The .8-mile race course will begin and end on Newton Avenue. A COVID-19 Vaccination Station will be onsite for free courtesy of the County of San Diego, no appointment needed.

Jazz at the Creek

Where: Lincoln Park; Cost: Free

Move and groove to a new generation of San Diego jazz artists as they take the outdoor stage at the Market Creek Plaza Amphitheater. The impressive lineup includes Darryl Williams, Daneen Wilburn, Men 4 Christ, and CEO's Rhythm Section. To top it off, part of the proceeds from the event will benefit Mandate Project Impact’s Youth Employment Training Program.

SUNDAY

ArtWalk Summer Series

Where: Little Italy; Cost: Free

ArtWalk Little Italy Summer Series will showcase approximately 30 artists in the heart of Little Italy every other Sunday during the summer. It's taking place at the Piazza della Famiglia and Date Street from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Military Golf Tournament

Where: Bonita Museum and Cultural Center; Cost: Varies

This year's "Salute to the Military" event kicks off with a golf tournament 1 p.m. at the Chula Vista Municipal Golf Course. After the tournment guest will walk over to the museum for awards and dinner. Guest can also enjoy VIP tours with the curator, veteran Joe Frangiosa, Jr. of the new exhibition "Permission To Come Aboard."

Pop-up Doughnut Shop

Where: Mission Hills; Cost: $30

Friendly Feast’s Pop-Up Doughnut box is inspired by the LGBTQ+ Pride Flag, will be hosted by Cardellino in Mission Hills. Each box contains eight bakery-sized doughnuts in unexpected flavors like passion fruit peach with salted almond streusel, lemon curd, and more. The doughnuts are from six of San Diego’s top bakers. Proceeds from the event support Friendly Feast and the San Diego LGBT Community Center. Order online for pickup at Cardellino on Sunday between 10–11 am.

