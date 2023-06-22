Exploring San Diego: Things to do June 22-25

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego is bustling with activities this weekend, including some festivals, baseball games, concerts, and movie nights.

The San Diego Padres are taking on the Washington Nationals this weekend in a three-game series, and Petco Park has a slew of promotions and giveaways for Friar Nation and other attendees.

For all wine connoisseurs, the California Wine Festival is returning to Carlsbad this weekend.

The San Diego County Fair is still running strong and this weekend, there will be phenomenal concerts including Boyz II Men, Stephen Marley, The Fab Four, and Eagle Eyes.

There are plenty of things to do in America's Finest City and throughout the county this weekend.

THURSDAY

San Diego County Fair

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: &12 - $20, FREE for 5 and under

After a successful & heroic festival last year, the San Diego County Fair is back! This year's theme: Get Out There! Visitors will enjoy popular fair food, rides, concerts, games, and a special exhibit featuring interactive activities where fairgoers can test their own adventurous skills.

Rooftop Cinema Club

Where: Manchester Grand Hyatt; Cost: $17 - $25

Movie lovers will again be able to enjoy a Hollywood blockbuster high above downtown San Diego. There's something for everyone, from romantic comedies to classic horror films to kid-friendly films. Guests receive wireless headphones, new lounge seats, food, drinks, and games.

Moonshine Beach's Summer Jam Concert Series

Where: Pacific Beach; Cost: Varies

The event features an electrifying lineup of top-notch country music performers at its Summer Jam Concert Series at Moonshine Beach. There will also be drink specials, including 24oz tall cans of Coors Banquet, Coors Light, and Topo Chico Hard Seltzer all for $12.

Barenaked Ladies: Last Summer On Earth 2023 Concert

Where: Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU; Cost: Varies

Rockers Barenaked Ladies are shaking things up a bit by having not one, but two direct support acts, with American band Semisonic. Scottish rockers Del Amitri will open.

FRIDAY

San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals

Where: Petco Park; Cost: Varies

(Friday-Sunday) Join the Padres as they take on Washington Nationals at America's #1 Ballpark. Celebrate Mexican Heritage with a specialty-themed Padres hat! Tickets must be bought through Padres.com/ThemeGames to receive the related item, available only while supplies last.

Party in the Park: CervezaFest

Mexican beers, micheladas, and the Padres? Best night ever! Join the CervezaFest with live music and a pregame happy hour with $5 Mexican beer specials in Gallagher Square.

Summer Movies in the Park

Where: Pine Valley County Park

(Friday - Saturday) Cinema and sunsets have returned to San Diego with Summer Movies in the Park. Families can enjoy films across multiple parks throughout the county.

Nighttime Zoo at the San Diego Zoo

Where: San Diego Zoo; Cost: Included with admission

This family-friendly event offers visitors a different perspective of the zoo. From global rhythms and spectacular entertainment to one-of-a-kind moments with your favorite wildlife after dark., there's something for everyone.

SATURDAY

San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals

Where: Petco Park; Cost: Varies

(Friday-Sunday) Join the Padres as they take on Washington Nationals at America's #1 Ballpark. Show off your Hogwarts house pride with a custom Harry Potter house-themed Padres hat! Tickets bought be purchased through Padres.com/ThemeGames to receive the related item, available only while supplies last.

California Wine Festival

Where: Carlsbad; Costs: $80 – $220

This weekend at Park Hyatt Aviara, wine lovers can taste varietals from local and statewide makers at the Beachside Wine Festival where visitors can experience artisanal cheeses, bread, and olive oil, as well as shellfish, salads, chocolates, cakes, and a live band that will keep the beat for this all-day feast. The festival will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

San Diego Scottish Highland Games

Where: Where: Brengle Terrace Park; Cost: $5 - $15

(Saturday - Sunday) The traditions of Scotland come to San Diego during the SD Scottish Highland Games. Check out heavy athletic competitions like the Caber Toss, whisky tasting, bagpipe, and drum performances, Celtic and British goods, authentic cuisine, and more.

43rd Annual Ocean Beach Street Fair & Chili Cook-Off

Where: OB Pier; Cost: Free

Check out the sights, sounds, and smells of the OB Street Fair and Chili Cook-Off this weekend, featuring a chili competition (don't worry, there are other things to eat), amazing local art, 4 stages of continuous music, shopping, and more. Chili will be awarded Hottest Chili, the Judges' Award, and the People's Choice Award.

Wings Over Miramar - Flight Line 5k

Where: MCAS Miramar; Cost: $40 adults, $20 for kids 12 years and under, $30 for active-duty members

MCAS Miramar is hosting their inaugural Wings Over Miramar Flight Line 5k. Come and run alongside the Marines with music, local food, and some of the aircraft based here in San Diego.

Oceanside Independence Day Parade

Where: Coast Highway from Wisconsin Street to Civic Center Drive; Cost: Free

Oceanside's pre-July 4 parade steps off at 10 a.m., bringing residents out to watch as local officials, organizations, and first responders celebrate Independence Day. This year’s event will pay tribute to hometown heroes Herb Meyer, Anne Garrett, Jimmy Figueroa, and Daniel Guillou.

SUNDAY

San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals

Where: Petco Park; Cost: Varies

(Friday-Monday) Join the Padres as they take on Washington Nationals at America's #1 Ballpark. The first 8,000 kids in attendance ages 14 & under will receive a Joe Musgrove Growth Chart, presented by Chick-fil-A.



Celebrate Jewish Community Day with a specialty-themed Padres item. Tickets must be bought through Padres.com/ThemeGames to receive the related item, available only while supplies last.

Fans can also enjoy a fun-filled afternoon with other scouts and take home a themed Padres ha. Tickets must be purchased through Padres.com/ThemeGames to receive the related item, available only while supplies last.

Presented by USAAEvery Sunday, the Padres will recognize and honor the men and women who serve our country. Active duty service members, Veterans, and their families receive 25% off tickets on Sundays and 10% off all season long, available online through verification by GovX.

Families are encouraged to arrive when gates open for KidsFest, presented by SDG&E, to enjoy bounce houses and other inflatables, games, face painters, balloon artists, and other kid-friendly activities in Gallagher Square. After the game, the fun keeps going! Kids age 14 and under can run the bases.

Taste of Adams Avenue

Where: Adams Ave., from University Heights to Kensington; Cost: $45

Get your taste buds ready! Taste of Adams Avenue returns as 40 restaurants, pubs, coffee houses, and more open their doors for special tastes in their dishes and drinks.

Poway 2023 Summer Concerts

Where: Lake Poway; Cost: FREE, $10 parking except for Poway residents

Come check out music group Blue Breeze Band known for their funky soul and rhythms music experience. Don't forget to bring a blanket or lawn chair and food trucks will be also on hand. If you can't make it this weekend, the summer concert series continues every Sunday through August 13.

5th Annual Scoop San Diego

Where: North Park; Cost: $40 - $100

We all scream for ice cream, especially with more than 25 different choices! Your general admission ticket gets you ten tastings, or choose the VIP option and taste exclusive flavors. Proceeds will go to local non-profit organizations.

Coronado Summer Concert Series

Where: Spreckels Park; Cost: Free

The 2023 series will feature 15 concerts at the historic Spreckels Park making it the perfect summer activity for music lovers. This show will feature Big Time Operator bringing one of the golden ages of music alive for all to enjoy.