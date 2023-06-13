Exploring San Diego: Things to do June 15-18

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - It's another busy weekend filled with festivals, theater, tournaments, and more happening around San Diego County.

Kicking off the weekend with the annual USA Surfing Championships in Oceanside Harbor and the Annual World Championship Over-the-Line Tournament in Fiesta Island.

Enjoy an evening with the amazing John Legend at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, or laugh out loud with Samantha Bee at the Balboa Theater.

There's so many things to do this weekend in America's Finest City. Check out this week's roundup:

THURSDAY

Santee Summer Concert Series

Where: Town Center Community Park East; Cost: Free

Enjoy live music and the weekly Food Truck Rally.

2023 USA Surfing Championships

Where: Oceanside Harbor North Jetty; Cost: Free

(Thursday-Sunday) USA Surfing Championships and Team Trials, including Adult Shortboard, longboard, SUP Race, and Para Surfing, are held every June at Oceanside Harbor.

Samantha Bee: Your Favorite Woman

Where: Balboa Theater; Cost: $39.50-$79.50

Comedian and host Samantha Bee's tour Your Favorite Woman will be making a stop in San Diego's Balboa Theater. The show is based on her self-appointed moniker and morning affirmation celebrating women.

FRIDAY

70th Annual World Championship Over-the-Line Tournament

Where: Old Mission Athletic Club; Cost: Team registration-$150

(Thursday-Sunday) - The OMBAC Over-the-Line tournament, held annually on the second and third weekends of July, is a San Diego tradition at Fiesta Island in Mission Bay. The summertime staple draws teams from all over the world.

RELATED: Over-the-Line tournament returns to Fiesta Island after pandemic cancellation in 2020

An Evening with John Legend

Where: The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park; Cost: $100- $145

The special intimate solo performance features songs and stories with 12-time GRAMMY winner John Legend. Experience intimate reimaginings of his greatest hits and selections from his most recent release, LEGEND.

Heathers the Musical

Where: Ocean Beach Playhouse and Arts Center; Cost: $27

(Thursday-Sunday) Based on the cult classic film of the same name, "Heathers" follows the story of Veronica Sawyer, who desperately wants to be accepted by the popular crowd. After new kid JD sweeps her off her feet, things take a turn for the macabre. JD plunges Veronica into a dark world of murder, suicide and lies, as he delivers his own take on justice on the high school bullies.

Mainly Mozart All-Star Orchestra Del Mar Week

Where: Del Mar Surf Sports Park; Cost: $30

(Thursday-Sunday) - The event is the country’s largest gathering of concertmasters and principal players from the nation’s top orchestras.

SATURDAY

Dog Days of Summer MEGA Pet Adoption Event

Where: Grossmont Center; Cost: Varies

Twenty-eight animal rescues and shelters will be partnering up to feature over 300 adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens. All groups are 501c3s who spay, neuter and vaccinate before adoption.

Dancemakers Masterclass Series

Where: San Diego Dance Theater’s Light Box Theater; Cost: Free

Students can enjoy dance classes taught by world-renowned professional artists like Pablo Piantino and Mike Tyus, along with other choreographers. The classes are free and open to the public. Preregistration is strongly recommended. You can pre-register here.

Old Town Music Festival

Where: Temecula Stampede; $69 - $129

The annual music festival will feature Big & Rich, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Coffey Anderson, Creed Fisher, Runaway June, Cowboy Troy and more! The fun-filled outdoor festival features a large stage to host your favorite artists, full bars, line dancing, mechanical bull riding food, and more! All Ages!

SUNDAY

Second Chance Beer Company's dog training session

Where: Carmel Mountain brewery location; Cost: Free

Hope2K9 Foundation is hosting a free dog training session at Second Change Beer Company's Carmel Mountain location. This ongoing event happens every third Sunday of the month from 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

United States Police & Fire Championships

Where: Various locations throughout the county; Cost: Free

(Thursday-Sunday) - The nationwide Olympic-style competition draws thousands of athletes representing Law Enforcement, Firefighters, Emergency Medical Technician, Customs, and Correctional Officers.

Head Over Heels

Where: Diversionary Theater; Cost: $20-$65

(Friday-Sunday) From the visionary behind Avenue Q comes a new Broadway musical fairytale where Once Upon a Time crashes into our present moment. Told to the iconic 80’s all-girl rock band The Go-Go’s, Head Over Heels joyously unveils a path to a new world where diversity is celebrated and ladies lead!

San Diego County Fair

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: &12 - $20, FREE for 5 and under

After a successful & heroic festival last year, the San Diego County Fair is back! This year's theme: Get Out There! Visitors will enjoy popular fair food, rides, concerts, games, and a special exhibit featuring interactive activities where fairgoers can test their own adventurous skills.

Taste San Diego Craft Community and Culture

Where: San Diego History Center; $10

Get to experience San Diego History Center's new exhibit that explores San Diego's storied brewing past and sample craft beer.

