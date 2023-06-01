Exploring San Diego: Things to do June 1-4

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It's another weekend jam-packed with several events happening across San Diego County.

Catch a game at America's #1 ballpark and watch your San Diego Padres will take on the Chicago Cubs in a three-day series. Runners can also take their mark at the annual Rock ‘N’ Roll San Diego Marathon.

You can celebrate Valley Center's Western History at their Valley Center Western Days Festival & Parade or check out the ArtWalk Summer Series at Liberty Station.

Whatever you plan to do, there's always something new to try or enjoy in America's Finest City.

THURSDAY

San Diego Wave vs Angel City FC

Where: Snapdragon Stadium; Cost: varies

Catch your San Diego Wave FC take on the Angel City FC.

Dockside Night Market

Where: Port of San Diego; Cost: $100

Guests will go on a culinary journey inspired by San Diego's abundance of fresh seafood from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Tuna Harbor Dockside Market. In addition to food from participating restaurants feature a cash bar and DJ Julz Dela Peña spinning live all night. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Feeding San Diego.

JFEST -LIPINSKY FAMILY SAN DIEGO JEWISH ARTS FESTIVAL

Where: Across San Diego; Cost: $18-$50

The festival celebrates 30 Years Of Bringing Diverse Jewish Arts Across San Diego County. The vibrant schedule includes a one-show-only reunion concert of the Craig Noel Award Winner for Outstanding New Production Witnesses, the return of Women of Valor in its 14th annual edition as well as Perla Batalla in House of Cohen, The Whole Megillah New Jewish Play Festival, Reggae star Matisyahu, the debut of the Eco-Jewish Play Fest, amongst much more.

FRIDAY

Southern California Beach Soccer Championships

Where: Harbor Beach; Cost: Free

(Friday- Sunday) The popular sand soccer festival features youth, amateur and adult pro women and men's beach soccer. There will also be vendors, he BeSoCha Cantina and lots more!

Moonshine Beach's Summer Jam Concert Series

Where: Pacific Beach; Cost:

The event features an electrifying lineup of top-notch country music performers at its Summer Jam Concert Series at Moonshine Beach. There will also be drink specials, including 24oz tall cans of Coors Banquet, Coors Light and Topo Chico Hard Seltzer all for $12.

ArtWalk Summer Series at Liberty Station

Where: Liberty Station, Cost: Free

Thirty select artists will showcase their work in the beautiful North Promenade, along with local Arts District businesses and accompanying live music.

SATURDAY

Valley Center Western Days Festival & Parade

Where: Valley Center; Cost: Free

(Friday-Saturday) Western Days is the historic and premiere annual event celebrating Valley Center's Western heritage. The event includes a parade, festival, car show, chili cook-off and much more.

Rock ‘N’ Roll San Diego Marathon

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: $65-$125

(Saturday-Sunday) The Rock 'n' Roll Running series San Diego is a favorite among locals and tourists. The run begins at Balboa Park and finishes in downtown San Diego. Runners will be taken through eight well-known neighborhoods highlighting iconic communities and everything there is to love about America's Finest City.

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs

Where: Petco Park; Cost: Varies

(Friday-Monday) Join the Padres as they take on the Chicago Cubs at America's #1 Ballpark. The first 40,000 fans in attendance will receive a Padres Belt Bag!

SUNDAY

The Arcade at Brew30

Where: Manchester Grand Hyatt; Cost: Varies

San Diego’s Brew30 levels up as it transforms into Arcade at Brew30, a retro coin-op arcade experience. Guests can enjoy arcade games like Buck Hunter and Air Hockey, a specialty cocktail menu with themed beverages like Mrs. Packman and Donkey Kong, 14 beers on tap and more. Enjoy the nostalgia, photobooths, big-screen TV’s, and bites available at MARKET | ONE next door while you get your game on this summer.

Nighttime Zoo at the San Diego Zoo

Where: San Diego Zoo; Cost: Included with admission

This family-friendly event offers visitors a different perspective of the zoo. From global rhythms and spectacular entertainment to one-of-a-kind moments with your favorite wildlife after dark., there's something for everyone.

Head Over Heels

Where: Diversionary Theater; Cost: $20-$65

(Friday-Sunday) From the visionary behind Avenue Q comes a new Broadway musical fairytale where Once Upon a Time crashes into our present moment. Told to the iconic 80’s all-girl rock band The Go-Go’s, Head Over Heels joyously unveils a path to a new world where diversity is celebrated and ladies lead!