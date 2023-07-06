Exploring San Diego: Things to do July 6-9

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans, prepare to celebrate the weekend with exciting baseball games, plenty of concerts, and the kickoff of Pride Week!

The San Diego Padres are taking on the New York Mets this weekend in a three-game series, and Petco Park has a slew of promotions and giveaways for Friar Nation and other attendees.

Reggae lovers can enjoy another lap of this year's San Diego Bayfest, with special headliners Damian Marley, Koffee, Common Kings, Prof, Denm, and Kahlil Nash.

Check out the list of other fun activities and events happening this weekend in America's Finest City.

THURSDAY

Tanabata Festival

Where: Japanese Friendship Garden; Cost: FREE

Originating from Chinese folklore, Tanabata is a holiday celebrating Orihime and Hikoboshi's meeting. Bring the family and join in on kids' games, crafts, dancing, performances, food vendors, and more.

Rooftop Cinema Club

Where: Manchester Grand Hyatt; Cost: $17 - $25

Movie lovers will again be able to enjoy a Hollywood blockbuster high above downtown San Diego. There's something for everyone, from romantic comedies to classic horror films to kid-friendly films. Guests receive wireless headphones, new lounge seats, food, drinks, and games.

Moonshine Beach's Summer Jam Concert Series

Where: Pacific Beach; Cost: Varies

The event features an electrifying lineup of top-notch country music performers at its Summer Jam Concert Series at Moonshine Beach. There will also be drink specials, including 24oz tall cans of Coors Banquet, Coors Light, and Topo Chico Hard Seltzer all for $12.

FRIDAY

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets

Where: Petco Park; Cost: Varies

(Friday-Sunday) Join the Padres as they take on the New York Mets at America's #1 Ballpark. Enjoy a game with the San Diego Catholic community and take home a limited-edition themed Padres hat. Unfortunately, the hats are sold out if you have not purchased them already

University Heights Summer in the Park

Where: Trolley Barn Park; Cost: FREE

Every Friday this month the University Heights community will host their Summer in the Park concert series. Bring a picnic dinner or check out local vendor Mrs. Frostie for ice cream treats.

Party in the Park

Where: Petco Park; Cost: Varies

Each Friday home game, players rep’ the fan-favorite City Connect uniform. Grab your pink and mint gear and get ready to kick off the weekend at the City Connect party as the Padres take on the New York Mets. Enjoy drink specials starting at $5 and live music beginning at the gates open until the first pitch.

Nighttime Zoo at the San Diego Zoo

Where: San Diego Zoo; Cost: Included with admission

This family-friendly event offers visitors a different perspective of the zoo. From global rhythms and spectacular entertainment to one-of-a-kind moments with your favorite wildlife after dark., there's something for everyone.

SATURDAY

San Diego Pride: She Fest 2023

Where: Hillcrest Pride Flag; Cost: FREE

San Diego Pride's celebrations kick off this weekend with She Fest, celebrating the talents and contributions of women while fostering connections within and between San Diego's LGBTQ and larger communities. The event will feature live music, art, games and activities, interviews, workshops, and more.

San Diego BayFest

Where: Waterfront Park; Cost: $75-$299

Get ready for a heavy reggae lineup with strong SoCal roots. Aside from the high-energy musical performances you will find taco stands, craft beer stands, vending booths, dancing, and more.

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets

Where: Petco Park; Cost: Varies

(Friday-Sunday) Join the Padres as they take on the Mets at America's #1 Ballpark. In honor of Irish Heritage, celebrate with a specialty-themed Padres hat! Tickets must be bought through Padres.com/ThemeGames to receive the related item, available only while supplies last.

SUNDAY

San Diego Padres vs. The New York Mets

Where: Petco Park; Cost: Varies

(Friday - Monday) Join the Padres as they take on the Mets at America's #1 Ballpark. An adorable mug featuring the Oris Bear in Padres pinstripes will be distributed to 8,000 kids in attendance ages 14 & under. This giveaway will be distributed after the game concludes, upon exit.



Enjoy a fun-filled afternoon with Girl Scouts San Diego and take home a limited-edition themed Padres hat! Tickets must be bought through Padres.com/ThemeGames to receive the related item, available only while supplies last.

Families are encouraged to arrive when gates open for KidsFest, presented by SDG&E, to enjoy bounce houses and other inflatables, games, face painters, balloon artists, and other kid-friendly activities in Gallagher Square. After the game, the fun keeps going! Kids age 14 and under can run the bases.

Presented by USAA, every Sunday, the Padres will recognize and honor the men and women who serve our country. Active duty service members, Veterans, and their families receive 25% off tickets on Sundays and 10% off all season long, available online through verification by GovX.

2023 SeaWorld Summer Spectacular Concert Series

Where: SeaWorld San Diego; Costs: Varies

The 2023 Summer Concert Series Sponsored by Coca-Cola features something for everyone with a range of pop, R&B, and rap artists all summer long. Bow Wow and Soulja Boy are both scheduled to perform at 6 p.m.

Coronado Summer Concert Series

Where: Spreckels Park; Cost: Free

The 2023 series will feature 15 concerts at the historic Spreckels Park making it the perfect summer activity for music lovers. This show will feature Al Paris & The Heartbreakers. Al Paris has a charisma that really shines on stage in front of a live audience.

Poway 2023 Summer Concerts

Where: Lake Poway; Cost: FREE, $10 parking except for Poway residents

Come check out Southern California’s premiere dance band Pop Vinyl. Pop Vinyl has been rocking the Southland for over 10 years and brings unmatched energy to every show. Don't forget to bring a blanket or lawn chair and food trucks will be also on hand. If you can't make it this weekend, the summer concert series continues every Sunday through August 13.