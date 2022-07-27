Exploring San Diego: Things to do July 28 - 31

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Summer is well underway in San Diego, and with so many events, there's something for everyone.
Check out our list of things to do this weekend in America's Finest City!
THURSDAY
Brett Eldredge
Where: The Magnolia; Cost: $50 to $80
Country Music Star Brett Eldredge and special guest Nate Smith is coming to San Diego this Thursday at The Magnolia in El Cajon.
Pretty Woman: The Musical
Where: San Diego Civic Theatre; Cost: Varies
Based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic comedies, Pretty Woman: The Musical stars Broadway superstar and Tony Award®-nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and Olivia Valli as the charming Vivian Ward.
FRIDAY
La Jolla International Fashion Film Festival
Where: THE LOT La Jolla; Cost: Free
La Jolla will once again host fashion filmmakers from around the world for the La Jolla International Fashion Film Festival, also known as the Cannes of the fashion film world.
San Diego Padres Italian Heritage Night
Where: Petco Park; Cost: Varies
Attendees will receive a limited edition San Diego Padres Italian Heritage Night hat. A portion of ticket sales will go to the Little Italy Association, Convivio, and the Italian Cultural Center in support of restoring and honoring Italian traditions and history.
SATURDAY
Adopt First, Drink Second
Where: Carmel Mountain brewery; Cost: Varies
Grab a beer and support the Second Chance Dog Rescue at their "Adopt First, Drink Second" event at its Carmel Mountain brewery. There will be food trucks, raffles, a prize wheel along with pets available for adoption.
Jamie Kennedy
Where: Mic Drop Comedy; Cost: $25
Mic Drop Comedy welcomes Jamie Kennedy of The Jamie Kennedy Experiment with the comedy show beginning at 9:30 p.m. Kennedy has worked alongside some of Hollywood's big names like Leonardo DiCaprio and Steve Martin. He landed his break as a punk rival in Baz Luhrman's Romeo + Juliet.
Marine Band Summer Concert
Where: Piazza della Damiglia; Cost: Free
Come out for an evening of live music by the music group "Sound Strike." These talented Marines will get you pumped.
SUNDAY
Leon Bridges - The Boundless Tour with Little Dragon
Where: The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park; Price: Varies
Grammy Award-winning R&B recording artist Leon Bridges is coming to The Randy Shell for one night only.
Pure Project Education Series: Off Flavors Class
Where: Balboa Park; Cost: $30
Learn how to understand the flavors that arise in beer and how to identify them. The class includes Off Flavors: Acetaldehyde, Acetic Acid, D.M.S., Diacetyl, Papery and H2S.
Padres vs. Twins
Where: Petco Park; Cost: Varies
Root for the home team! San Diego Padres fans, get ready to cheer your team to victory as they take on the Minnesota Twins.