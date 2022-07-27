Exploring San Diego: Things to do July 28 - 31

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Summer is well underway in San Diego, and with so many events, there's something for everyone.

Check out our list of things to do this weekend in America's Finest City!

THURSDAY

Brett Eldredge

Where: The Magnolia; Cost: $50 to $80

Country Music Star Brett Eldredge and special guest Nate Smith is coming to San Diego this Thursday at The Magnolia in El Cajon.

Pretty Woman: The Musical

Where: San Diego Civic Theatre; Cost: Varies

Based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic comedies, Pretty Woman: The Musical stars Broadway superstar and Tony Award®-nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and Olivia Valli as the charming Vivian Ward.

FRIDAY

La Jolla International Fashion Film Festival

Where: THE LOT La Jolla; Cost: Free

La Jolla will once again host fashion filmmakers from around the world for the La Jolla International Fashion Film Festival, also known as the Cannes of the fashion film world.

San Diego Padres Italian Heritage Night

Where: Petco Park; Cost: Varies

Attendees will receive a limited edition San Diego Padres Italian Heritage Night hat. A portion of ticket sales will go to the Little Italy Association, Convivio, and the Italian Cultural Center in support of restoring and honoring Italian traditions and history.

SATURDAY

Adopt First, Drink Second

Where: Carmel Mountain brewery; Cost: Varies

Grab a beer and support the Second Chance Dog Rescue at their "Adopt First, Drink Second" event at its Carmel Mountain brewery. There will be food trucks, raffles, a prize wheel along with pets available for adoption.

Jamie Kennedy

Where: Mic Drop Comedy; Cost: $25

Mic Drop Comedy welcomes Jamie Kennedy of The Jamie Kennedy Experiment with the comedy show beginning at 9:30 p.m. Kennedy has worked alongside some of Hollywood's big names like Leonardo DiCaprio and Steve Martin. He landed his break as a punk rival in Baz Luhrman's Romeo + Juliet.

Marine Band Summer Concert

Where: Piazza della Damiglia; Cost: Free

Come out for an evening of live music by the music group "Sound Strike." These talented Marines will get you pumped.

SUNDAY

Leon Bridges - The Boundless Tour with Little Dragon

Where: The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park; Price: Varies

Grammy Award-winning R&B recording artist Leon Bridges is coming to The Randy Shell for one night only.

Pure Project Education Series: Off Flavors Class

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: $30

Learn how to understand the flavors that arise in beer and how to identify them. The class includes Off Flavors: Acetaldehyde, Acetic Acid, D.M.S., Diacetyl, Papery and H2S.

Padres vs. Twins

Where: Petco Park; Cost: Varies

Root for the home team! San Diego Padres fans, get ready to cheer your team to victory as they take on the Minnesota Twins.