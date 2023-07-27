Exploring San Diego: Things to do July 27-30

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - There are plenty of events lined up this weekend in America's Finest City, including fairs, comedy shows, wine tasting and more.

Comedian and star of Netflix hits Homecoming King, Patriot Act and The King's Jester Hasan Minjah will be making a stop at the La Jolla Playhouse.

Catch your San Diego Padres take on the Texas Rangers, or take a sip of wine at Sip of Julian.

Check out the list of other fun activities and events happening this weekend in San Diego.

THURSDAY

Ramona Fair

Where: Ramona Outdoor Community Center; Cost: Free

This family-friendly event features a cornhole competition, live music, amusement rides, carnival

games, an off-road show, food vendors, craft & commercial vendors, Western shows, medieval demonstrations, and much more!

San Diego Loyal SC Vs. Borussia Dortmund

Where: Snapdragon Stadium: Cost: Varies

Watch the San Diego Loyal take on Borussia Dortmund for a friendly international game at Snapdragon Stadium.

FRIDAY

Beers by the Bay

Where: San Diego Mission Bay Resort; Cost: $75

The fun and delicious beer dinner is a special collaboration with Bay City Brewing. The experience includes a four-course dinner menu by Executive Chef Roy Henderickson to pair with the beers.

Hasan Minhaj: Experiment Time

Where: La Jolla Playhouse; Cost: $40-$70

(Thursday-Saturday) Comedian and star of Netflix hits Homecoming King, Patriot Act and The King's Jester Hasan Minjah returns to the La Jolla Playhouse. This is a rare opportunity to see Minhaj, the masterful performer, incisive cultural satirist and winner of two Peabody Awards showcase and prepare brand-new material for his new one-man show in an intimate setting in San Diego.

SATURDAY

Sip of Julian

Where: Julian Town Hall; Cost: $35

Enjoy a self-guided day visiting Julian Tasting Rooms, which are offering samples of their wine, beer, hard cider, or craft cocktails. Tasters will receive a commemorative glass and wine tote. The event is a fundraiser for Julian’s Annual Country Christmas and Tree Lighting Celebration.

Marine Band San Diego Summer Concert

Where: Little Italy; Cost: Free

The Little Italy Association of San Diego will be hosting the Marine Band San Diego Summer Concert in the Piazza della Famiglia at W. Date Street and India Street. Enjoy live music from the 40-piece Marine Band, the Party Band and the Jazz Band.

Padres vs. Texas Rangers

Where: Petco Park; Cost: Varies

(Friday-Sunday) Watch your San Diego Padres take on the Texas Rangers with special giveaways like Snellzilla Night (Friday) and Bruce Lee Day (Sunday); for more information, visit https://www.mlb.com/padres.

SUNDAY

Coronado Summer Concert Series

Where: Spreckels Park; Cost: Free

The 2023 series will feature 15 concerts at the historic Spreckels Park making it the perfect summer activity for music lovers. This show will feature the Might Untouchables. The Mighty Untouchables offer everything from Motown to classic rock, along with Latin, country, current pop hits, and much more.

Nighttime Zoo at the San Diego Zoo

Where: San Diego Zoo; Cost: Included with admission

This family-friendly event offers visitors a different perspective of the zoo. From global rhythms and spectacular entertainment to one-of-a-kind moments with your favorite wildlife after dark., there's something for everyone.