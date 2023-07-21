Exploring San Diego: Things to do July 20-23, Comic-Con & more

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There are plenty of events lined up this weekend in America's Finest City, including the return of one of the most popular conventions around the globe: San Diego Comic-Con.

Here's a list of some events happening in San Diego County this weekend.

THURSDAY

San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Where: Convention Center; Cost: Varies

This is the weekend where San Diego becomes the center of the nerd universe, as Comic-Con International makes its return. If you don't have a badge, you can still take advantage of the interactive off-sites, restaurants, and bars in the Gaslamp.

Rooftop Cinema Club

Where: Manchester Grand Hyatt; Cost: $17 - $25

Movie lovers will again be able to enjoy a Hollywood blockbuster high above downtown San Diego. There's something for everyone, from romantic comedies to classic horror films to kid-friendly films. Guests receive wireless headphones, new lounge seats, food, drinks, and games.

Classic Car Nights

Where: Encinitas; Cost: Free

From classic woody-style cars to muscle cars, S. Highway 101 will be lined with works of automotive art for the city's Classic Cars Nights. Live music can be caught along the downtown street.

Moonshine Beach's Summer Jam Concert Series

Where: Pacific Beach; Cost: Varies

The event features an electrifying lineup of top-notch country music performers at its Summer Jam Concert Series at Moonshine Beach. There will also be drink specials, including 24oz tall cans of Coors Banquet, Coors Light, and Topo Chico Hard Seltzer all for $12.

University Heights Summer in the Park

Where: Trolley Barn Park; Cost: FREE

Every Friday this month the University Heights community will host their Summer in the Park concert series. Bring a picnic dinner or check out local vendor Mrs. Frostie for ice cream treats.

FRIDAY

Del Mar Racing Opening Day

Where: Del Mar; Cost: Varies

Horse racing season returns to the Del Mar Racetrack with thousands of fans expected for Opening Day festivities. Guests will enjoy the infamous Hat Contest and more.

Jimmy Eat World & Manchester Orchestra - The Amplified Echoes

Where: Gallagher Square at Petco Park; Costs: Varies

The influential and enduring Jimmy Eat World — Jim Adkins, Tom Linton, Rick Burch, and Zach Lind — are celebrating three decades as a band and their 10-album catalog and they're bringing their talents to San Diego.

TGIF Concerts in the Parks

Where: Carlsbad; Cost: FREE

Hide Tide Society is bringing some 70s and 80s flair to Carlsbad for the city's final TGIF Concerts in the Park performance this weekend. Head out to Poinsettia Community Park, bring a picnic, and get your dance on!

CA Craft Beer Week

Where: Various locations; Cost: Varies

It’s the last weekend to take advantage of California Craft Beer Week. Several California brewers guilds and associations have organized live events, special releases, blood drives, live entertainment, and more.

World of House Plants

Where: San Diego Botanic Garden; Cost: $10 - $18

SDBG's already impressive collection of air plants, aroids, carnivorous plants, and wax plants will incorporate hundreds more houseplants, from easy, everyday plants to rare species. Thanks to the city's mild Mediterranean climate, plants from all over the world thrive here.

Nighttime Zoo at the San Diego Zoo

Where: San Diego Zoo; Cost: Included with admission

This family-friendly event offers visitors a different perspective of the zoo. From global rhythms and spectacular entertainment to one-of-a-kind moments with your favorite wildlife after dark., there's something for everyone.

Watch Party for USA's Women's World Cup

Where: Otay Ranch Town Center; Costs: Varies

NOVO Brazil Brewing Company is hosting a watch party for USA’s Women’s World Cup match with Vietnam at 6:00 p.m. The restaurant/bar features a 22-foot LED screen along with three 14-foot LED screens. On special that night is La Ola Dragon Fruit kombucha, which NOVO’s sister brand NOVA created in partnership with San Diego Wave FC players. Pints will be sold for $5 instead of the regularly-priced $8.50. Following the game, fans are invited to stay to view the Wave FC match with Portland at 7:30 p.m.

Wine Takeover at Little Thief Wine Bar & Kitchen

Where: North Park; Costs: Varies

Little Thief Wine Bar & Kitchen is hosting Jeff Fischer from Santa Maria’s Habit Wine Company for a winemaker takeover from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. Fischer, who is the voice of the Jeff Smith character in the animated television show American Dad, is in San Diego for Comic-Con. Fischer will be on hand to meet with guests and talk about his wine, which is made from fruit sourced across Santa Barbara Valley, including grapes that are grown organically, hand-harvested, and fermented with native yeasts.

SATURDAY

World of House Plants

Where: San Diego Botanic Garden; Cost: $10 - $18

SDBG's already impressive collection of air plants, aroids, carnivorous plants, and wax plants will incorporate hundreds more houseplants, from easy, everyday plants to rare species. Thanks to the city's mild Mediterranean climate, plants from all over the world thrive here.

SUNDAY

ArtWalk Summer Series

Where: Little Italy; Cost: FREE

The event features 30 select artists with an opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind artwork while supporting local and national artists.

2023 SeaWorld Summer Spectacular Concert Series

Where: SeaWorld San Diego; Costs: Varies

The 2023 Summer Concert Series Sponsored by Coca-Cola features something for everyone with a range of pop, R&B, and rap artists all summer long. Tiffany and Jennifer Paige are both scheduled to perform at 6 p.m.

Coronado Summer Concert Series

Where: Spreckels Park; Cost: Free

The 2023 series will feature 15 concerts at the historic Spreckels Park making it the perfect summer activity for music lovers. This show will feature the Might Untouchables. The Mighty Untouchables offer everything from Motown to classic rock, along with Latin, country, current pop hits, and much more.

Poway 2023 Summer Concerts

Where: Lake Poway; Cost: FREE, $10 parking except for Poway residents

Come check out The Benedetti Trio. The Benedetti’s cover a wide variety of musical genres from the late 60s to the present day. Don't forget to bring a blanket or lawn chair and food trucks will be also on hand. If you can't make it this weekend, the summer concert series continues every Sunday through August 13.