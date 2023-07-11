Exploring San Diego: Things to do July 13-16

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Get ready to celebrate this weekend with concerts, parades, and festivals as San Diego Pride returns to America's Finest City.

Lace-up your running shoes for this year's Pride 5K and Walk in Hillcrest or check out the annual Pride Parade, where you may see some familiar faces.

Rock out with Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome at Perco Park, or catch Todrick Hall during SeaWorld Summer Spectacular Concert Series.

Check out the list of other fun activities and events happening this weekend in San Diego.

THURSDAY

Pride of Hillcrest Block Party

Where: Pride Plaza; Cost: $35-$135

(Thursday-Friday) The celebration celebrates culture, history, diversity and LGBTQ+ community. It features a gigantic cocktail bar and beer garden, food trucks, drag shows, go-go dances, a massive Ferris wheel, a DJ dance party, and more.

WNDR Pride Night Out

Where: WNDR San Diego Museum; Cost: $38-$50

WNDR San Diego Museum will host an after-hours night of drag performances by Sisters of Saint James Productions, tunes by DJ RhythMX, wearable art by Saki and local models. The museum will donate $5 to The Center SD for each ticket purchased up to $1,000.

Nighttime Zoo at the San Diego Zoo

Where: San Diego Zoo; Cost: Included with admission

This family-friendly event offers visitors a different perspective of the zoo. From global rhythms and spectacular entertainment to one-of-a-kind moments with your favorite wildlife after dark., there's something for everyone.

FRIDAY

Spirits of Stonewall Rally

Where:Hillcrest Pride Flag;Cost: Free

The event recognizes and honors leaders who are working

to preserve the gains and meet the challenges still facing

the LGBTQ+ community.

Shark Week Trivia and Movie night

Where: The Pearl Hotel; Cost: Free

In honor of Shark Awareness Day, The Pearl San Diego is teaming up with OB Skate and Surf for a Shark Week Trivia Night and "dive-in" movie night. The event is free and open to the public.

SATURDAY

PRIDE 5K and Walk

Where: Hillcrest; Cost: $49

Walkers and runners are invited to dress up in their wackiest rainbow outfit for this year's Pride 5K and Walk. Funds raised benefits The LGBT Center’s Youth Housing Project and San Diego Pride.

San Diego Pride Parade

Where: Hillcrest; Cost: free

The annual parade is the largest single-day civic event in the region and among the largest in the nation. Watch dance teams, cheer squads, marching bands, floats and much more!

Pride Festival

Where: Balboa Park; Cost: Advance 1-day ticket: $32, Weekend Pass: $38, VIP Pass: $225, high-school aged youth and younger: Free at the box office and Seniors (65+): $15 at the box office.

(Saturday-Sunday) - The Pride Festival is San Diego's largest two-day event that highlights the best LGBTQ entertainment, interactive exhibits, cultural presentations and community resources.

SUNDAY

2023 SeaWorld Summer Spectacular Concert Series

Where: SeaWorld San Diego; Costs: Varies

The 2023 Summer Concert Series Sponsored by Coca-Cola features something for everyone with a range of pop, R&B, and rap artists all summer long. Todrick Hall is scheduled to perform at 6 p.m.

Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome

Where: PETCO Park; Cost: Varies

Rock out with Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome at Petco Park.

University of San Diego Wine Classic

Where: Cost: $125-$150

The annual Wine Classic presented by U.S. Bank raises money for the Alumni Endowed Scholarship Fund supporting scholarships for USD students.

Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer

Where: Encinitas; Cost: Free

The annual event celebrates all things dog related. There will be contests for dogs and people, pet-themed clothing, demonstrations by San Diego Fire and canine search specialists and an Urban K9 obstacle course, live music, food trucks, a libation lounge and much more. For those looking for a new furry friend, the Rancho Coastal Humane Society will host “Rescue Row,” where guests will meet adoptable dogs from 10 rescue organizations.