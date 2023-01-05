Exploring San Diego: Things to do January 5-8

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As we welcome a new year, there is so much to do around San Diego County during the very first weekend of 2023!

Monster Jam is returning to San Diego and making its debut at Snapdragon Stadium as it moves from Petco Park.

San Diegans of the local craft beer scene can test the latest in brews during San Diego Brew Fest at Liberty Station.

If you weren’t able to catch any Christmas events or sightings a few weeks ago, don’t fret! SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration and Holidays at LEGOLAND end this weekend.

Check out the list below for events happening over the weekend:

THURSDAY

soundON Festival

Where: La Jolla; Cost: $25 - $60

(Thursday - Saturday) This informal festival, put on by San Diego New Music and the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, focuses on modern music with three days of chamber music concerts and open rehearsals.

Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations

Where: Balboa Theatre; Cost: $42.50 and up

This electrifying, new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is coming right here to San Diego!

FRIDAY

Gem Faire

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: $7

(Friday - Sunday) Clean out that jewelry box! More than 70 vendors will be at the Del Mar Fairgrounds showcasing some of the most beautiful gems around, as well as providing jewelry cleanings, ring sizing, and other gem services!

SATURDAY

San Diego Brew Festival

Where: Liberty Station NTC Park; Cost: $50 - $65

Visitors will get a chance to sample from 200 beers by 70 breweries. In true brewery (and San Diego) fashion, live music, food trucks, and lawn games will be available to attendees celebrating the city's thriving beer scene.

Monster Jam

Where: Snapdragon Stadium; Cost: Varies

Fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities.

SUNDAY

Prebys Play Day

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego - La Jolla; Cost: Free

Take the whole family to a fun and free day full of activities at the Museum. There will be a scheduled kid-friendly tour of the museum and a story time with La Jolla/Riford Library’s Ms. Katia designed for young children and families.

SeaWorld Christmas Celebration

Where: SeaWorld San Diego; Cost:

SeaWorld San Diego welcomed the holiday season by transforming into a winter wonderland of snowfall. The park will host a daily tree lighting of a newly reimagined 320-foot SkyTower Tree of Lights and a twinkling 30-foot Christmas tree from now through Jan. 8.

Holidays at LEGOLAND

Where: LEGOLAND; Cost: Varies

Awesome awaits at LEGOLAND® California Resort in Carlsbad, where families with children ages 2-12 can head to Castle Hill and enter a world of knights and princesses to conquer the Dragon Coaster, get a Driver’s License in Fun Town, and marvel at cities built entirely out of millions of LEGO® bricks in Miniland U.S.A.

