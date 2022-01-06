Exploring San Diego: Things to do Jan. 6 - 9

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's the first full weekend of 2022, San Diego!

Winter fun can still be found in Poway, during the two-day Winter Festival, packing snow, sledding, and delicious food into Poway Community Park.

Have you ever wondered what it takes to be on the SeaWorld Rescue Team?

Plus, fans of the local craft beer scene can test the latest in brews during San Diego Brew Fest at Liberty Station.

A word of caution: COVID-19 is not over. Due to the omicron variant and a recent increase in cases, the California Department of Public Health has mandated that everyone in the state to wear a mask in indoor public spaces until February 15.

With that in mind, here's more of what's happening this weekend around town:

THURSDAY

soundON Festival

Where: La Jolla; Cost: $25 - $60

(Thursday - Saturday) This informal festival, put on by San Diego New Music and the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, focuses on modern music with three days of chamber music concerts and open rehearsals.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Where: Balboa Theatre; Cost: $59 and up

Now seen in over 50 countries around the world, The Simon & Garfunkel Story arrives to a San Diego stage. Sing along to hits like “Mrs. Robinson” and “Bridge over Troubled Water” at this concert-style production.

FRIDAY

Hops on Harbor with Modern Times Beer

Where: Flagship Cruises & Events; Cost: $50 - $85

Enjoy an evening of perfectly paired beers from Modern Times Beer and eats along the San Diego Bay. Cruise guests will also have the chance to win prizes and giveaways. Kids are welcomed aboard too!

Poway Winter Festival

Where: Poway Community Park; Cost: Free

(Friday - Saturday) Winter isn't over yet! For two days, enjoy delicious foods and all your favorite winter activities, like building a snowman, sledding, and roasting marshmallows over a campfire, during Poway's Winter Festival!

SATURDAY

San Diego Brew Festival

Where: Liberty Station NTC Park; Cost: $50 - $65

Visitors will get a chance to sample from 200 beers by 70 breweries. In true brewery (and San Diego) fashion, live music, food trucks, and lawn games will be available to attendees celebrating the city's thriving beer scene.

WOOD, A Furniture Show XII

Where: Escondido; Cost: Free

See handcrafted furniture by some of San Diego's best woodworkers at the 12th annual show hosted by Brian Murphy. An opening reception will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. where guest will be able to meet the artists.

SUNDAY

SeaWorld's Inside Look

Where: SeaWorld San Diego; Cost: Included w/ general admission

(Saturday - Sunday) Curious to dive deep into the worlds of orcas, dolphins, sharks, and more? Visitors will hear and see, firsthand, what goes into providing world-class animal care from the people who do it every day.

Gem Faire

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: $7

(Friday - Sunday) Clean out that jewelry box! More than 70 vendors will be at the Del Mar Fairgrounds showcasing some of the most beautiful gems around, as well as providing jewelry cleanings, ring sizing, and other gem services!