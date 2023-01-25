Exploring San Diego: Things to do Jan. 26 - 29

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's time for the weekend, and there's plenty to do in America's Finest City.

Kicking off the weekend is the star-studded Farmers Insurance Open in Torrey Pines, free pizza from Prince Street Pizza, and experience what life was like in Eqypt when King Tut ruled.

Also, celebrate the Lunar New Year with the annual San Diego Tet Festival. Here's a snapshot of some fun events around San Diego this weekend:

THURSDAY

Farmers Insurance Open

Where: Torrey Pines Golf Course; Cost: Free - $395

(Runs until Saturday) A star-studded field will be gunning for this year’s top prize at the Farmers Insurance Open. Come out and catch some of the world's best golfers take the green with breathtaking views and an unrivaled experience at Torrey Pines.

Prince Street Pizza Block Party

Where: Downtown San Diego; Cost: Varies

There will be a neighborhood block party complete with a chance to try free delicious slices from Prince Street Pizza, meet with the team, games, desserts, drinks and more! Did we mention that any guest who walks in gets one free slice of pizza?

FRIDAY

Beyond King Tut:The Immersive Experience

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: $32 - $80

This highly anticipated exhibition combines the power of cinematic storytelling and soaring imagery to invite visitors into the golden king’s world like never before. The multi-gallery, multi-sensory exhibition whisks guests on a time-traveling adventure to Ancient Egypt.

San Diego Tet Festival

Where: Mira Mesa Community Park; Cost: Free

(Runs through Sunday) San Diego's annual Tet Festival celebrates the Lunar New Year with live entertainment, performances from A-list Vietnamese artists, food, games, lion dancing, firecrackers, the Miss Vietnam of San Diego Pageant and much more.

SATURDAY

Into The Woods

Where: Palomar College; Cost: $28

(Runs from Jan. 20-29) The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child, Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. Everyone gets their wish, but the consequences of their actions come back to haunt them later with disastrous results.

San Diego Aztecs vs San Jose State Spartans

Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl; Cost: $15-$999

The San Diego State Men's Basketball team will take on San Jose State at Viejas Arena at 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

Circus Vargas Presents: "Bonjour, Paris!"

Where: Westfield Mission Valley Mall; Cost: $28-$46

(Runs from Jan. 20-Feb. 13) The Parisian-style circus production features world-renown performers, aerialists, acrobats and more! The show is guaranteed to excite and delight audiences of all ages.

Blues in the Night

Where: North Coast Repertory Theater; Cost: $57-$68

(Runs through Feb. 12) A powerful cast of singers share heartbreak and the humor of life and the indomitable will do more than survive. For novice or die-hard jazz fans, it's a night you won't forget.