Exploring San Diego: Things to do from Aug. 25-28

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Even though we're reaching the end of Summer, concerts, beer, and fun in the streets can still be found across San Diego County this weekend.

Second Chance Beer Company celebrates its seventh anniversary with three days of special beer releases at its location in Carmel Mountain.

Music fans have a chance to see three shows at Petco Park including Grupo Firme, The Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison, and Joan Jett, and the Blackhearts, and Koe Wetzel.

The San Diego Kids' International Film Festival also brings more than 150 films from more than 30 countries to Carlsbad for a weekend full of cinema. The first-ever Women’s Equality Day Festival is coming to San Diego as well.

Here's a rundown of what to check out this weekend:

THURSDAY

Disney's The Lion King on Broadway

Where: San Diego; Costs: $60-$130

The six Tony Award-winning broadway is returning to San Diego with hopes of bringing life to a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features the extraordinary work of Tony Award®-winning choreographer Garth Fagan and some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. The 45th season will show from Aug. 24 to Sept. 11.

Koe Wetzel Concert

Where: Gallagher Square at Petco Park; Costs: $40

The show starts at 7:00 p.m.

FRIDAY

Margaret Cho at Mic Drop Comedy

Where: Kearny Mesa; Costs:

Grammy and Emmy Nominee, Margaret Cho, is performing at San Diego’s newest comedy club on Friday, August 26, and Saturday, August 27 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Craft Beer Festival at SeaWorld San Diego

Where: SeaWorld San Diego; Costs: $55-$70

Craft Beer Festival is returning to SeaWorld San Diego every Friday from Aug. 19 to Sept. 11. The festival will feature the best craft brews from California breweries and beyond. Guests will find brews they know and love, as well as delicious new beers to taste and try.

San Diego International Kids' Film Festival

Where: Schulman Auditorium Street, Carlsbad; Cost: Starts at $5

(Friday - Sunday) Check out more than 150 films from more than 30 countries by filmmakers from the U.S., China, Korea, Canada, Mexico, France, and elsewhere during the San Diego International Kids' Film Festival. Films will touch on aspects that promote positive education, filmmaking in other countries, and cultural topics.

41st annual Ramona Rodeo

Where: Fred Grand Arena; Cost: $5 - $125

(Runs Friday to Sunday) Some of the best cowboys and cowgirls will showcase their top-notch rodeo skills for some old-west style fun in Ramona. Nancarrow will provide some classic honky-tonk sounds and a free dance will follow the show. Proceeds benefit Ramona's Rodeo Park.

SATURDAY

Grupo Firme Stadium Tour

Where: Petco Park; Costs: Varies

Regional Mexican phenomenon, Grupo Firme is coming to Petco Park on their 2022 U.S. stadium tour. The show starts at 7:00 p.m. There are very limited tickets available.

Community Mural Unveiling Celebration

Where: MainStreet Oceanside Office

MainStreet Oceanside invites the Oceanside community to the dedication of Downtown Oceanside’s fourth public art mural. Free and open to all, a Community Mural Unveiling Celebration with artist Don Myers will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Second Chance Beer Co. 7th Anniversary

Where: Carmel Mountain; Cost:

Celebrate Second Chance Beer Company's 7th anniversary in Carmel Mountain. The anniversary will mark the official launch of the brewery’s New Day IPA on draft and in four packs of 16-ounce cans. There will be art-themed activities, a cornhole tournament, and special release beers. The event will be from 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m

Clear the Shelter in Chula Vista

Where: Chula Vista Animal Care Facility

From 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Chula Vista Animal Care Facility will debut its cuddly (and soon-to-be best friend) collection of pets who are looking for loving homes. Adoption fees will be waivered on this day only. This tail-wagging community event will offer more than the opportunity to adopt a furry family member, with chances to win prizes and more. There will be raffles for VIP box seats to major concerts such as Keith Urban, Imagine Dragons, Dave Matthews, and Pitbull.

Castelli & Pizarro Family Winery

Where: Ramona; Costs: Varies

Castelli & Pizarro Family Winery is offering tastings on Saturdays and Sundays. People can hike, play bocce ball, golf, or even go birding in nearby areas before heading in for their next visit. For larger parties, Castelli & Pizarro Family Winery also offers the option of a private tasting.

Women's Equality Day Festival

Where: Joe and Vi Jacobs Center

The Women’s Museum of California will host a festival from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. that will celebrate gender equality and promote civic engagement. Local women-owned businesses, entertainers, artists, elected officials – and even Girl Scouts – will gather to celebrate the journey toward gender equality through music, dance, storytelling, interactive arts activities, a makers’ market, suffrage parade, and food trucks.

MiraCosta College's AugustFest

Where: San Elijo Campus; Costs: $10 presale, $15 at event

This family-friendly festival includes lots of entertainment with live music, demonstrations, food trucks, a kid's zone, and more! Parking is free.

South Bay Pride

Where: Bayfront Park; Cost: FREE

The 14th annual South Bay Pride is returning to San Diego County with live bands, DJs and dancing, artisans galore with great food, beverages, and cocktails throughout the event, beach activities, and so much more.

SUNDAY

Little Italy Urban Challenge

Where: Little Italy Food Hall; Costs: Varies

Participate in a scavenger hunt around the Little Italy neighborhood from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. starting in the Piazza della Famiglia. Teams of two will receive clues about historical facts, local businesses, and landmarks around Little Italy and search around the neighborhood for answers.

Def Leppard, Motely Crue, Poison, and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Where: Petco Park; Costs: Varies

The show starts at 4:30 p.m.

Bike the Bay

Where: Coronado Bay Bridge; Cost: $70

San Diego will get their once-a-year chance to ride across the Coronado Bridge. In addition to getting the great view from the top of the bridge, the ride takes cyclists on a 25-mile tour of the South Bay, going around the harbor and through Coronado, Imperial Beach, Chula Vista, and National City.