Exploring San Diego: Things to do Feb. 9 -12

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This weekend we have a full lineup of epic experiences that only America’s Finest City can provide.

Bring your sweetheart or just your sweet tooth to downtown Escondido to enjoy the “For The Love of Chocolate” Escondido Chocolate Festival.

Plus, Star Wars strips back, and Balboa Park will be the backdrop for a free family-friendly festival celebrating Black culture in comics.

Here's a look at more happening around San Diego this weekend:

THURSDAY

Museum Month

Where: Various locations; Cost: Prices vary

Throughout the month of February, San Diegans and visitors can pick up a special, free pass to save 50% at more than 60 museums throughout the city. Museums like the Fleet Science Center, Maritime Museum, San Diego Air & Space Museum, Natural History Museum, and many more are participating in the special month.

FRIDAY

Blues in the Night

Where: Solana Beach; Cost: $57-$68

This is the final weekend of North Coast Repertory Theatre’s extended engagement of Sheldon Epps’ revue of blues music from the 1920s-1950s. Whether you’re a novice or die-hard jazz fan, prepare yourself for a thrilling evening you won’t soon forget.

The Empire Strips Back: A Burlesque Parody

Where: Alderaan Memorial Theatre; Cost: $47-$120

With comedy and allure, loving detail, and hilarious parody, The Empire Strips Back drops classic Star Wars characters into the world of burlesque. The parody show will feature Stormtroopers, Twi’leks, Boba Fett, and more.

SATURDAY

Escondido Chocolate Festival

Where: Downtown Escondido; Cost: $35 -$55

Chocolate lovers eat your heart out! Stroll among more than 20 restaurants, shops, and spas in downtown Escondido while sampling chocolate and local wines and craft beers. You can even learn to make chocolate yourself and much more!

Black Com!c Day

Where: Worldbeat Center; Cost: Free

(Saturday & Sunday) Head to the WorldBeat Center in Balboa Park to meet Black artists and writers from Marvel Comics, DC Comics, and Image Comics, as well as Black-owned independent publishers. The event will also feature two panels, a Kid’s Zone, cosplay, games, food, and music.

City Heights Multi-Cultural Festival of Love

Where: 5296 University Ave. ; Cost: Free

This walk celebrates City Heights’ cultural diversity and aims to unite the community without cultural or language barriers. The event will also include performances by Fern Street Circus, dance groups, drummers, a mariachi band, and more. Cultural outfits are encouraged.

Valentines Super Love Jam

Where: Pechanga Arena; Cost: $45-$150

If you're in need of a date idea for Valentine's Day, some of the biggest names in Old School R&B will be at Pechanga Arena this Saturday. The lineup includes The Isley Brothers, Ginuwine, Blackstreet, Color Me Badd, and more!

SUNDAY

Cardiff Kook Run 5K,10K

Where: Downtown Encinitas: Cost: $55-$75

The annual Cardiff Kook run starts up Super Bowl Sunday with a dash through Encinitas past the famous Cardiff Kook statue and along San Diego's scenic coastline. Runners who dress up can enter a costume contest for prizes.

Prebys Play Day

Where: La Jolla; Cost: Free

The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego hosts a family-friendly Prebys Play Day to celebrate Black History Month and learn about Black artists. Guest will also enjoy a live DJ, painted cookies, songs, dancing and more.

