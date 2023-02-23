Exploring San Diego: Things to do Feb. 23-26

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - It may be cold outside, but that shouldn't stop you from having another fun weekend.

Catch a film screening at the San Diego International Jewish Film Festival or the Oceanside International Film Festival. You can give FlingGolf a try and win some prizes.

Plus, this is the last weekend to advantage of Museum Month, where tickets are discounted at more than 60 museums across San Diego County.

There's something for everyone happening around America's Finest City this weekend.

Thursday

SeaWorld Mardi Gras

Where: SeaWorld San Diego; Cost: Included with park admission

(Thursday - Sunday) Enjoy the excitement of Mardi Gras with this New Orleans-style carnival jampacked with live music, colorful costumes and Mardi Gras-infused Creole and Cajun food favorites like hearty jambalaya, those ever-popular beignets, and much more.

David Koechner LIVE!

Where: American Comedy Co. San Diego; Cost: $25

Actor/Comedian David Koecher is known for his roles in “The Office,” Champ Kind from “Anchorman” and “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues,” Comedy Central, ABC, FOX, Netflix & more. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Friday

San Diego International Jewish Film Festival

Where: David & Dorthea Garfield Theater; Cost: $15 to $75

The film festival features a series of films that remember Jewish History and celebrates the culture.

LED Anniversary 2023

Where: Petco Park; Cost: Varies

The two-day event kicks off on Friday with Rezz, Ekali, Matroda, Blanke, Bijou and Erick Diaz. On Sunday, check out Deadmau5, Madeon, Ghastly, William Black, Laszewo and Erick Diaz.

Saturday

Seltzerland - A Hard Seltzer Tasting Festival

Where: Broadway Pier; Cost: $49-$75

Guests can enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience by tasting 100+ unique hard seltzers from local and national brands. While there, they can play seltzer pong, lemonade ladder, golf, cornhole, dance to the DJ beats, take pics in the inflatable bubble booth and much more.

San Diego FlingGolf Open

Where: Riverwalk Golf Club; Cost: $200 per player/ free to watch

The FlingGolf in San Diego is the first stop in the WLF 2023 and everyone is welcome to play for the cash prize. Eighteen of the 20 top WLF's players have also committed to the event. WLF has selected two courses for the weekend: Riverwalk Golf Club in Mission Valley will host the Individual Championship on Saturday, and Twin Oaks Golf Course in San Marcos will play host to the Team Doubles Championship on Sunday.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Where: Otay Ranch Town Center; Cost: varies

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to Otay Ranch Town Center with "supercute treats and merchandise" from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the covered Food Pavillion area.

Sunday

Oceanside International Film Festival

Where: The Brooks; Cost: $15-$45

(Tuesday-Sunday) The Oceanside International Film Festival allows independent filmmakers to have their work screened along the county’s North Coast region. It also allows locals to see local and international cinema at a local venue.

"The Outsiders": A New Musical

Where: Mandell Weiss Theater-La Jolla; Cost: $49 to $85

Based on the novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola's film, The Outsiders: A New Musical tells the story of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their band of greasers in 1967, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as they fight for survival and a quest for purpose.